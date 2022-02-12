Joe Pins is accustomed to wrestling in front of electric crowds in Dubuque.
He’s just not used to playing the role of villain.
Pins, a 2019 state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, accumulated more than 3 minutes of riding time in his 133-pound bout, helping kickstart NCAA Division III No. 6-ranked Wartburg to its second consecutive conference championship with a 29-3 victory over No. 1 Loras on Friday at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
“It’s awesome,” Pins said. “Loras put on a good environment in here and everyone was rowdy, and it was exciting. These are the moments you live for when you come to a program like Wartburg College.”
Loras (11-1, 6-1 American Rivers Conference) won the 2020 A-R-C championship with a 19-17 win over the then-top-ranked Knights, the lone season over the last 30 years in which the Knights failed to claim the title.
Wartburg (13-1, 8-0) had won 220 consecutive conference duals prior to that loss. The Knights have won 16 straight since then.
Six of the 10 matches were decided by two points or less.
“We’ve got to clean some stuff up,” Loras coach TJ Miller said. “We were exposed in a few different positions. You never want to lose nine out of 10 matches, but a lot of them were close and we had an opportunity to win a lot of those and make the score a lot closer. We’ve got two weeks (until the regional tournament), and we’re going to try to get better one day at a time like we always have.”
Wartburg’s fifth-ranked Brady Kyner opened the dual with a 17-2 technical fall over Jared Hensley at 125 pounds.
Pins and Loras’ Aiden Evans traded the advantage in a mad scramble for the first two minutes at 133, but neither wrestler could gain the upper hand, or the two points, on the other despite the urging of the standing-room only crowd.
Pins, ranked third in the nation by InterMat, nearly had a takedown before time expired in the first period. He got one 11 seconds into the second, then recorded another with 20 seconds left to take a 4-1 lead into the final period. He rode out the third to finish with 3:02 in riding time.
“He’s special, he really is,” Wartburg coach Eric Keller said. “He’s special in everything he does. His work ethic, his attitude, his mindset. He’s the engine of our program, and he’s a leader. The guy’s a 3.9, 4.0 engineering student. He’s balancing that, working a John Deere internship and wrestling at a high level. There’s a reason why my daughter is carrying that Joe Pins (photo) around. But really, he’s a guy that emulates everything you want in a student-athlete.”
Fifth-ranked Zayren Terukina followed with a 3-2 victory over Jaylen Schropp at 141, and No. 2 Kris Rumph beat Loras’ No. 7 Daniel Ruiz by the same score at 141 in the first top-10 showdown of the night. No. 5 David Hollingsworth won a 9-4 decision over No. 6 Zeke Smith at 157 as Wartburg took a 17-0 lead at the halfway point.
Loras finally got on the scoreboard at 165 with Gabe Fiser’s 4-2 win over Matthew Doyle, but Wartburg answered right back with No. 2 Zane Mulder’s 3-2 win over No. 5 Jacob Krakow at 174.
In a potential national finals preview, Wartburg’s No. 1 Kyle Briggs beat No. 2 Shane Liegel, 9-5, at 184 to essentially seal the Knights’ victory.
Kobe Woods tacked on a 4-2 victory over Loras’ Colin Murphy at 197 before Damari Dancy capped the dual with a 4-2 win over Brady Vogel at 285.