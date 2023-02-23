Marcus Brännman immediately felt at home during his brief visit to the University of Michigan earlier this week.
So, it didn’t take him long to accept an offer to play for one of the most decorated programs in college hockey.
The 5-foot-11, 176-pound goaltender from Bromma, Sweden, will follow in the footsteps of Erik Portillo, a fellow Swede who played a year in Dubuque before starring at Michigan. One of the nation’s top collegiate goaltenders and a Buffalo Sabres prospect eligible for unrestricted free agency in August, Portillo is projected to leave Michigan for the NHL.
“I didn’t really think about it too much before I committed to Michigan, but it is pretty cool that we both came from Sweden, played for the same USHL team and we both went to Michigan,” Brännman, 20, said Thursday afternoon. “He’s a great goalie, obviously, and it’s awesome that we took the same path. It says a lot about the program we have here in Dubuque.
“I didn’t get a chance to see him on my visit, but he reached out to me on Instagram and we talked a lot about Michigan. He asked me if I had any questions, but I felt I got most of the answers when I was on my visit. As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home, and I appreciate the opportunity. The whole visit was amazing. I love Yost Ice Arena. It’s probably the coolest arena I’ve ever been to.”
Brännman, a 10th-round pick of the Fighting Saints in the 2021 USHL Draft, came to Dubuque in September with no guarantees to make the team. But he worked his way into a starting role and has gone 14-8-2-1 with a 2.91 goals against average and .907 save percentage to rank among the top 10 USHL goaltenders in those categories. Brännman owns four shutouts, the second-most in the league, and earned the USHL goalie of the week award in October. His early season play led to an opportunity to represent Sweden at the World Junior Championships in Canada. Portillo earned a similar opportunity with Team Sweden in 2019-20.
“Marcus is constantly working on his craft and he just competes so hard every single day, so he’s earned all of the success he’s had,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Michigan is a pretty high-profile program, and he’ll have an opportunity to step in and play right away.
“Marcus has done a great job for us, especially in how he handles the puck. He’s a bit of a one-man breakout in that sense, and he handles the puck better than a lot of defensemen.”
Brännman previously played for Örebro HK in Sweden but bet on himself and came to the USHL to pursue a college opportunity.
“It’s been an amazing year,” Brännman said. “It’s a much faster league than I was used to, and that prepared me a lot better for college hockey than if I would have stayed in Sweden. Who knows if I would have gotten an opportunity like this if I stayed? It was a great decision, especially coming to a program like Dubuque.”
The Wolverines sit in second place in the Big Ten Conference and rank fourth nationally with a 20-10-2 record under interim coach Brandon Naurato. Their roster includes former Saints forward Jackson Hallum, and current Saints forward Mikey Burchill expects to spend one more year in Dubuque before moving on to Ann Arbor.
