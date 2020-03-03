CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — There’s a good reason why teams haven’t been able to solve Cedar Falls for the last three postseasons now.
When the fourth quarter arrives, the Tigers simply don’t crack. In those final 8 minutes, they thrive. Cedar Falls’ latest victim — Dubuque Hempstead — can certainly attest.
So it went for Cedar Falls on Tuesday night. Ben Sernett finished with a team-high 14 points and the Tigers went a perfect 12-for-12 on free throws in the fourth quarter as they knocked out the Mustangs, 53-44, in the Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 final at the U.S. Cellular Center.
The win sends No. 5 Cedar Falls (21-2) back to Wells Fargo Arena for the state tournament next week. The Tigers will look to capture their third straight Class 4A championship.
Hempstead’s season closed at 15-8. Up until the fourth quarter, the Mustangs and Tigers traded the lead 12 times and were knotted up eight times before the reigning champs pulled away.
“They’re extremely efficient in what they do,” said Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch. “They have a system on offense and defense that plays to their strengths. They put five players on the court that are extremely skilled and they’re tough to guard. They’re just extremely efficient on both ends of the floor.”
Only Sernett finished in double digits for Cedar Falls, but the Tigers used a deep lineup that saw players up and down it hitting big-time shots. A layup by Trey Campbell was the start of a six-point run for Cedar Falls for a 43-37 lead with 3:09 remaining.
Nicholas Kaesbauer’s 3 and Jack Sabers’ layup brought the Mustangs back within 1 with over 2 minutes to go, but that was as close as Hempstead got to working its way back in.
Cedar Falls didn’t put up a shot and didn’t turn the ball over for the remaining time. Campbell and Landon Wolf combined to go 8-for-8 on free throws down the stretch to keep the game out of reach. Hempstead, meanwhile, shot 4 of 15 from the field in the fourth quarter.
“They didn’t give us an opening,” Deutsch said. “Credit to those guys.”
The loss dampened another stellar game from Mustangs junior and University of Northern Iowa recruit Michael Duax. With his future coach Ben Jacobson in attendance, Duax scored a game-high 23 points on 7 of 14 shooting and 5 of 6 on free throws, along with a team-high 11 rebounds.
But after Cedar Falls took a 34-31 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were playing catch-up. Kellen Strohmeyer’s 3 at the start of the final frame tied the game at 34-all before Sernett drilled a trey of his own. Duax answered from behind the arc, retying the game at 37-37. Then the Tigers pulled off their game-clinching run.
Tuesday’s game marked the last for Hempstead senior’s Kaesbauer and Sabers, who combined for seven points in the Mustangs’ starting lineup. Jamari Smith finished with seven points to round out Hempstead.