Corinne Meier's drive to lead the Dubuque Hempstead volleyball team back to the Iowa state tournament resulted in an all-state caliber season.
The Mustangs senior was named Iowa Class 5A first team all-state on Wednesday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. After a three-year absence, Meier led Hempstead back to the Iowa state tournament earlier this month and racked up some huge numbers along the way.
The NCAA Division I Middle Tennessee State University recruit delivered 412 kills, 341 digs, 43 ace serves, 32 blocks and 25 assists this season for the Mustangs, holding season averages of 15.3 kills, 12.6 digs, 1.6 ace serves, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 assists per match.
Western Dubuque's Meg Besler and West Delaware's Ella Koloc received first team all-state honors in Class 4A. Western Dubuque's Maddy Maahs and West Delaware's Ava Hauser earned second team, while the Bobcats' Meredith Bahl and Hawks' Carlee Smith received honorable mention.
Besler led the Bobcats this season, surpassing 500 career kills and finishing the season with a team-best 331 kills during their run back to the state tournament, losing in the semifinals. She also added 48 blocks.
Koloc played an instrumental role in West Delaware finishing as state runners-up, fronting the Hawks with 436 digs while adding 69 assists and 29 ace serves.
Maahs was a machine for the Bobcats, and proved to be one of the best setters in the state with an array of weapons around her. She led the Bobcats with 950 assists, while also chipping in 202 digs, 57 kills and 34 ace serves.
Hauser shined on the state stage for the Hawks, willing them at times to the state final. She closed her season with a team-best 334 kills, 243 digs, 38 ace serves and 34 blocks.
Bahl surpassed 500 career kills this season for the Bobcats as well, finishing third on the team with 201 kills. She added 158 digs and 11 blocks in WD's return to the state tournament.
Smith shined at state and earned a spot on the Class 4A all-tournament team, as the Hawks closed as state runners-up. She provided 1,002 assists to go along with 172 digs and 35 ace serves.
In Class 2A, Dyersville Beckman's Kiersten Schmitt was tabbed first team, while Trailblazers' teammate Olivia Hogan earned honorable mention. Maquoketa Valley's Emerson Whittenbaugh made the third team.
Schmitt was the power hitter for the Trailblazers, who saw their season close in the regional semifinals. She finished the season with 305 kills, 240 assists and 69 blocks.
Hogan was the engine that made Beckman's defense go in another terrific campaign. The defensive star had 429 digs, but also chipped in 57 assists and 21 ace serves.
Whittenbaugh was the Tri-Rivers Conference West Division Player of the Year and led the way for the Wildcats with 423 kills, but also fronted the team with 40 blocks and 31 ace serves. She finished second on the team with 393 digs.