BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Maquoketa will be well-represented on championship night at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Former three-time state champion Cole Pape and longtime coach Jeff Tampir will be inducted into the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame prior to the championship matches at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pape, who graduated from Maquoketa in 2001, finished his varsity career with a record of 136-12, with nine of the 12 losses coming as a freshman. He won state titles as a freshman at 130 pounds, a sophomore at 135 pounds and a senior at 152 pounds, and finished third during an injury-riddled junior campaign. Pape later wrestled for the University of Iowa.
Tampir spent his entire coaching career at Maquoketa, leading the junior high program for 17 years, then becoming an award-winning varsity head coach for 13 more seasons. He coached undefeated four-time state champion Eric Juergens, the three-timer Pape and the school’s first-ever state champion in Brian Howell while posting a 190-45 dual-meet record.
Tampir coached 50 state qualifiers and 21 medalists. He had a state finalist nine consecutive seasons.
The wrestlers to be inducted include Iowa City High’s Kyle Anson, Lisbon’s Ryan Morningstar, Mason City Newman’s Derric Thomas and Boone’s Lyle Wilson. Long-time Wartburg College coach Jim Miller will be honored as a Hall of Fame contributor.
IHSSN TO BROADCAST STATE WRESTLING SEMIS, FINALS
The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast the semifinals of the state wrestling tournament on Friday on its cable television network and the championship matches on Saturday night on its broadcast television network.
Mediacom Ch. 22 will carry the semifinals. The Class 2A semifinals begin at 3:30 p.m., the Class 3A semifinals follow at 7:30 p.m., and the Class 1A semifinals are set for 8:45 p.m. The matches will also be streamed at www.ihssn.com.
Saturday’s championship matches begin at 6:30 p.m. Cedar Rapids-based KFXA 28.1 and Quad Cities-based WQAD 8.3 will televise the matches, which will also be streamed at www.ihssn.com.
Viewers wishing to watch Wednesday’s dual-meet tournament, as well as the preliminary rounds, consolation rounds or individual matches on Thursday through Saturday may purchase a streaming subscription to www.FloWrestling.com.
NEESE TAKES WINNERS’ BRACKET OF JUNIOR BIG 10
Landon Neese captured the winners’ bracket of the Sedona Staffing Services Junior Big 10 Bowling Tournament on Sunday at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque. Neese defeated Cael Patters, 659-595, in the semifinals before topping Zach Wlochal, 702-625, in the winners’ bracket final of the handicapped tournament.
Wlochal earned his spot in the final with a 640-593 victory over Ava Pregler.
Neese will have this Sunday off and faces the consolation bracket survivor the following weekend.
This Sunday’s action features Chloe Hansen vs. Pregler and Aidin Bettcher vs. Patters at 10 a.m., and the winners meet at 11 a.m. for the right to face Wlochal at noon for the consolation bracket title.
Wlochal’s brother, Michael, set a new boys single-game high with a 276 in a consolation match on Sunday.