Andrei Buyalsky’s genuine, heart-felt smile lights up coach Oliver David’s office at Mystique Community Ice Center on a cold and snowy Thursday afternoon.
Despite a limited grasp of the English language and the uncertainty of all things pandemic, the 6-foot-3, 174-pound center from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, has thoroughly enjoyed his first six weeks with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The feeling has been mutual.
Buyalsky provided the first of six individual sparks for a team that started the season 1-10-0 but has gone 9-4-0 since then to move within striking distance of a playoff berth as the midway point of the season approaches this weekend. One of the fastest skaters in the United States Hockey League, the 20-year-old has contributed three goals and 11 points in 12 games during Dubuque’s run.
Earlier this week, Buyalsky’s influence on the Saints led to a scholarship opportunity from the University of Vermont for next season. The Catamounts are coached by Todd Woodcroft, who spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets and has worked on the staffs of four other National Hockey League teams.
“I just wanted to do whatever I could to help this team win,” Buyalsky said through the translation of teammate Daniyal Dzhaniyev, who speaks fluent Russian. “The coaches have given me a chance to play, and because of the ice time they’ve given me, Vermont saw that and gave me a chance to continue my career.
“College hockey will give me a chance to raise my hockey level. Going to Vermont will give me a longer developmental window so I can experience life in America longer and play a high level of hockey longer.”
Buyalsky initially planned to play for a USHL Western Conference team, but delays in obtaining his visa pushed his arrival to late in the 2020 calendar year and that team lost interest. So, he began the season with HK Almaty in his native Kazakhstan while awaiting his paperwork.
Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson acquired the free agent during the Christmas break, hoping to spark his team and give Buyalsky an opportunity to showcase his skill set for a possible NHL training camp invitation or a contract with an American Hockey League team. Buyalsky represented Kazakhstan at the World Junior Championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and contributed two goals and one assist in 18 games.
The speedy center joined the Saints for the final two games of the calendar year, and although he didn’t score in his first three games, Buyalsky’s speed certainly disrupted opponents’ game plans. He has at least one point in seven of the last 10 games, and his 0.92 points per game average ranks behind only Matt Savoie’s 1.33 on the team’s scoring chart. Savoie and Buyalsky also lead the team with two game-winning goals apiece.
“He’s most definitely an impact player — one of those guys who has an outstanding quality or two that can directly influence the outcome of a game,” David said. “Off the ice, he’s been an excellent teammate, even though it can be difficult for him to communicate.
“Andrei has really high expectations for himself, but the guys have embraced him because of his overall demeanor and his personality. He’s a great kid, a really nice young man, but when it’s time to compete, he goes all-in. That’s a great disposition to have — a fiery competitor who is calm and approachable away from the competition.”
Buyalsky wears that inviting smile all day long. And David frequently checks in on the speedy center to make sure things are going well.
The conversations take a little longer than those with other members of the team. David uses an app on his iPhone to translate from English to Russian and Russian to English, and Dzhaniyev has proven an invaluable resource to help communicate elsewhere.
“Every time we talk, he lights up and gives me the thumbs up,” David said. “It’s really rewarding to hear him say how wonderful the experience has been, how life-changing it has been and that he’s glad he made the move.
“It’s pretty cool that he’s going to go the NCAA route. He’ll definitely make an impact there and have an opportunity to play pro hockey when he’s done.”
Buyalsky understands he has some work to do before he arrives in Burlington, Vt., to play college hockey in the fall. He carried high school marks in the high-B and low-A ranges that have helped him become more comfortable with his English.
“I have a lot of time in the evenings, so I work about two or three hours every night on it,” Buyalsky said before chuckling. “A few of the guys on the team are starting to understand me better now.
“I saw a lot of videos about Vermont and heard a lot of really good things about the university. So, I’m really excited about going there and playing hockey there.”