The clouds of baby powder were still lingering in the air and Dubuque Senior was already celebrating its first offensive touchdown of the season.
A few minutes later, the Rams were celebrating another.
Jack Simon’s first pass as Senior’s starting quarterback was a 68-yard touchdown to Walker Tart on the second snap of the season, and Simon scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns 5 minutes later to help spark the Rams to a 42-13 victory over city rival Hempstead on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
“I don’t think we could have scripted it better,” Simon said. “It was electric and set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Simon completed 11 of 19 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown as the Rams beat their biggest rival for the second straight year and fifth time in seven seasons.
Tart caught five passes for 135 yards, Jalen Johnson added 85 yards from scrimmage, and Mekyael Hall denied a touchdown with an end-zone interception on defense and scored a touchdown of his own on offense.
Both student sections threw baby powder into the air with the opening kickoff, and the cloud was still hovering over Hempstead’s student section as Tart was streaking into the end zone for the opening score.
Tart, who led the Rams in receiving touchdowns last year, got behind the Hempstead defense on the second snap of the game and Simon connected with him in stride, allowing Tart to sprint untouched and spread his arms in celebration as he entered the end zone.
"We designed that play early in the week and we knew that if the safety came down it was going to be wide open to take that shot and we took it," Tart said. "I have confidence in my quarterback Jack Simon and he put it where it needed to be and we made a play."
The Senior defense forced a quick three-and-out and the special teams unit partially blocked the punt, setting the Rams’ offense up at the Hempstead 26-yard line.
Simon found Kebrone Davis for a 24-yard gain on third down and Tart ran for 15 yards two snaps later to set up Simon’s 2-yard touchdown sneak.
"It’s no secret, everyone has a plan when you go into the game, right? But executing it is a whole other level of difficulty," Moore said. "So the fact that we were able to execute on so many things that we planned coming into the game was a great start for us. I think it gave the kids the confidence that 'hey, we can do this. We’re prepared for this.' It was just a great start. It gave the guys all the motivation they needed to push through."
Here comes a rout, right? Not yet.
Senior was on the verge of forcing a second consecutive three-and-out, but Hempstead receiver Justin Potts was left uncovered on third-and-8 and Joe Helminiak hit him in stride for a 78-yard touchdown to cut Senior’s lead in half.
"They responded well. That’s what we ask them to do and they did it," Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner said. "It would have been real easy for us to go down, 35-0, at half. But we kept fighting and stayed in there."
Simon added another 2-yard touchdown run with 5:02 left in the second quarter as the Rams took a 20-7 lead into the break.
Senior outgained the Mustangs, 269-101, in the first half and amassed 490 total yards of offense — including 295 on the ground.
"That was something we wanted to do, it was one of our goals to be able to run the ball successfully," Moore said. "Not only when they allow us to, but when we want to. That was a big part of what we prepared for, and I was glad we were able to do that."
Hempstead was driving toward a potential score early in the second half before Hall came away with an interception in the end zone.
But Simon fumbled the handoff on the Rams’ next snap and Christian Pettinger recovered at the 2 for the Mustangs. Andrew Tharp scored on a 2-yard run on the next play to trim Senior’s lead to 20-13.
Kyle Konrardy tacked on a 37-yard field goal with 4:10 left in the third, and Hall broke off a 52-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the quarter to push Senior to a 30-13 lead.
Ty Schaber added a 1-yard TD run with 7:12 left, and Dustin Foht scored on a 1-yard run with 2:58 left.
"It just came down to execution," Hoerner said. "They executed and we didn’t. I know that sounds simple and that’s maybe taking the easy way out, but that’s what happened. They made some big plays, I thought we bounced back nice, we got to within a score and we were pretty energized. We couldn’t get that stop and it just kind of snowballed from there."
Both teams used two quarterbacks in the game.
Schaber did not attempt a pass, but rushed for 93 yards on nine carries.
"That’s my boy," Simon said. "He knows how to run the ball and he does it well. He’s a hard runner."
Hempstead’s Helminiak started and took the bulk of the snaps, completing 6 of 14 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Carter Krug was 1-for-5 for 5 yards with 8 rushing yards.
The Rams limited Hempstead to just 39 rushing yards and 148 yards of offense overall.
"Everybody’s got to get better. Coaches have to get better, players have to get better, we’ve got to get better as a team," Hoerner said. "The beauty of it I guess is that it’s Week 1 and not Week 9. We’ll get better. We’ll make corrections and move on from there."
