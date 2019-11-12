Mediacom Communications recently unveiled a new partnership with the Iowa High School Sports Network to provide Iowa television subscribers with access to a mix of live action and replay coverage featuring the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s state quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games in four sports across all classes of competition.
The multi-year contract allows the IHSSN-produced coverage to be carried on MC22, the local channel Mediacom makes available nearly statewide. Coverage will feature boys football, basketball, wrestling and baseball.
The new partnership kicks off this weekend with football semifinal action from the UNI-Dome with live coverage. The action begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. The IHSSN will also provide a live steam of the semifinal games at ihssn.com.
The IHSAA state championship football finals are scheduled for next week. Live coverage will be carried on broadcast television affiliates that have partnered with the IHSSN. A free live stream will again be available at ihssn.com. MC22 will show complete replay coverage of all IHSAA state championship football games starting on Saturday, Nov. 23.
When the 2020 championship season arrives for the IHSAA state wrestling, basketball and baseball tournaments, an extensive selection of live quarterfinal and semifinal games will be shown on MC22. Championship games will be broadcast on the IHSSN television affiliates and a free live stream will be available on ihssn.com. The IHSSN partnership with Mediacom provides MC22 with replay rights for the championship games, as well as the previously televised quarterfinal and semifinal match-ups.
DYERSVILLE NATIVE TO SERVE AS IOWA KID CAPTAIN
A Dyersville, Iowa, girl will serve as a Kid Captain for the University of Iowa football team at Kinnick Stadium this weekend. Aubrey Bussan-Kluesner, 8, will have the honor for Saturday’s home game against Minnesota.
The Kid Captain program began in 2009 as a partnership between the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa football program to honor current or former pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. The 13 Kid Captains for this season received a commemorative jersey and special recognition from the Hawkeyes. The children also received an invitation to a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium this month.
ALBERT-NELSON HEADED TO STATE SWIM MEET
Madison Albert-Nelson, a senior on the Platteville/Lancaster co-op squad, will participate in the Wisconsin Division 2 state swimming and diving meet Friday night at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.
Albert-Nelson owns the No. 10 seed in the 100-yard butterfly after swimming a fifth-place 59.07 at the Baraboo Sectional on Saturday afternoon. She will be competing in the butterfly at state for the fourth consecutive year.
Albert-Nelson took 13th in 1:00.34 last season after placing 10th in 1:00.37 as a sophomore. In her state debut, she finished 13th in 1:02.10.