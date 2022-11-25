02182020-bowing19-nk.JPG
Buy Now

Bellevue’s River Schiefer averaged 187.19 as a junior last season.

 Telegraph Herald

Louie Clasen might have the deepest boys bowling team in Iowa Class 1A this season.

Not only do the Cardinals return their entire lineup from a fourth-place showing at the state tournament, the squad features 10 bowlers with varsity capabilities. That will create interesting competition in practice and help Maquoketa make another run at Waterloo.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.