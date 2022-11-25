Louie Clasen might have the deepest boys bowling team in Iowa Class 1A this season.
Not only do the Cardinals return their entire lineup from a fourth-place showing at the state tournament, the squad features 10 bowlers with varsity capabilities. That will create interesting competition in practice and help Maquoketa make another run at Waterloo.
Here capsule look at the Iowa area high school boys bowling season:
BELLEVUE
Coaches — Riley Till
Last season — 3-2 overall, 3-2 River Valley Conference
Promising newcomers — Brody Recker (jr.), Tate Giesemann (soph.), Aiden Onken (sr.), Anthony Both (sr.), Nathan Both (sr.).
Comets bowling in college — Dawson Weber (Iowa Central).
Outlook — The Comets will lean on Schiefer, Kloser and Merrick this season. Schiefer earned first-team all-state honors earlier in his career. A key will be replacing Dawson Weber, who ranked among the state leaders with a 228.81 average last season.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Louie Clasen
Last season — 8-3 overall, 7-1 WaMaC Conference, fourth in Iowa Class 1A state tournament.
Returning starters — Lucas Ihrig (sr., 189.17 average), Kaden Biedler (sr., 181.93), Charlie Hafner (soph., 162.3), Dalton Davis (jr., 195.07), Jacob Riecks (jr., 193.80), Troy Gibson (jr., 177.0).
Promising newcomers —Landon Costello (fr.), Sam Kress (fr.).
Outlook — The Cardinals return their entire lineup from last year’s squad, which reached the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state tournament in Waterloo. Maquoketa won the state qualifying meet at Cherry Lanes. Ihrig earned the No. 8 seed in the individual state tournament and knocked off top-seeded Will Vanderbilt, of De Witt Central, before placing fourth. Clasen said his squad features 10 bowlers who could bowl varsity this winter.
Outlook — The Hawks return five starters but have only 11 boys out for the sport this season. Shontz ranked among the area’s top individuals in average last season, and Hernandez placed 23rd at the state individual tournament in Waterloo.
