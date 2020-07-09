The Bellevue High School softball team’s season is over after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Bellevue Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer made the announcement online.
“The district appreciates the work of the entire softball team this year, players and coaches and looks forward to a great season in 2021,” the announcement stated. “While this is not how we planned to end the softball season, the district is working to keep our students healthy and ready to return to school and other activities in August.”
The Comets finished the season with a record of 1-9. They were scheduled to play rival Bellevue Marquette today, as well as play at Clayton Ridge on Monday in the first round of the Iowa Class 2A Region 7 tournament.
The Bellevue and Bellevue Marquette baseball teams mutually agreed on Wednesday to cancel their contest set for today, hoping to eliminate the possible exposure before postseason play.
Marquette opens Class 1A district play on Saturday at Miles against Easton Valley at 7 p.m. Bellevue opens against Clayton Ridge on Saturday night in Bellevue.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 8-17, Waterloo West 2-3 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Class 5A No. 8-ranked Mustangs earned a sweep behind belting out 22 hits in the doubleheader.
Lydia Ettema and Jadyn Glab homered in the opener for the Mustangs, while Glab, Malarie Huseman, Olivia Francois and Brooke Hanson each went deep in the nightcap.
Western Dubuque 11-11, Waterloo East 0-2 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Bobcats (9-3) didn’t lose their stride in returning from coronavirus test results, sweeping the Trojans.
Sydney Kennedy tossed a three-hitter in the five-inning opener, and the offense exploded for 17 hits in the nightcap. Kennedy, Meg Besler and Ella Link had three hits apiece, while Jacie Walters and Abigail Kluesner each homered to complete the sweep.
Linn-Mar 17-10, Dubuque Wahlert 7-9 — At Marion, Iowa: The Golden Eagles fared well on offense, but defensively couldn’t slow down the Lions in a pair of losses.
In Game 2, Wahlert tied the game in the top of the seventh inning, but Linn-Mar answered with a walk-off win in the bottom half.
PREP BASEBALL
Cascade 5, Monticello 0 — At Monticello, Iowa: Eli Green won on the mound, while Tanner Simon and Ted Weber had two hits apiece to lead the Cougars.
Maquoketa 8, Tipton 6 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Hunter Manning went 3-for-4, Abe Michel was 2-for-3, and Kannon Coakley and Jack Dostal drove in two runs apiece as the Cardinals improved to 13-6 with the non-conference win on Tuesday.