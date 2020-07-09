News in your town

Sports briefs: Wisconsin says 7 athletes have tested positive

MLB: Kimbrel looking to bounce back after tough debut with Cubs

Prep baseball: Hempstead rebounds from first loss, sweeps Waterloo West

NFL: Mahomes' big bet on football pays off with $503 million deal

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Owen Huehnergarth (Dyersville Beckman)

Prep baseball: Wahlert sees positives after split with Linn-Mar

MLB: Giants return, so do some players, but Padres' INF Mateo out

NBA teams on the cusp of having real practices again

Baseball: Dubuque's Ian Moller in elite company as No. 2-ranked prospect

Prep sports: Bellevue softball team's season over after positive COVID-19 test

Ryder Cup in Wisconsin postponed until next year

More positive tests, canceled workouts add to MLB unease

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

1st 60: How MLB standouts fared in what will equal full 2020

Sports briefs: NFL, NFLPA still haven't resolved all protocol for camps

Local & area roundup: Hempstead baseball drops 1st game of season

More than the Score: Jantsch honored with bench at Dalzell