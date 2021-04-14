A capsule look at tonight’s United States Hockey League game:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (20-22-3-1) AT GREEN BAY GAMBLERS (28-14-1-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. at the Resch Center, Green Bay, Wis.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints. Jordan Kuhns, the voice of the Saints, underwent emergency gall bladder surgery this weekend, and his status for tonight’s game is uncertain.
Season series: Green Bay has won three of the first four games in the series, but Dubuque earned a 5-2 decision in the last meeting on March 21 at Mystique Community Ice Center. The teams also play next Monday in Green Bay and next Friday and Saturday at Mystique.
Scouting Dubuque: Despite starting the season 1-10-0, the Saints still have a legitimate shot at the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining in the final two weeks of the regular season. In addition to the four games against Green Bay, the Saints host Team USA on Saturday and Muskegon next Thursday. The Saints trail Team USA by five standings points but only .022 percentage points — the determining factor for playoff berths because a handful of coronavirus-canceled games won’t be rescheduled. Dubuque, which is 5-3-1-1 in its last 10, missed out on two games against last-place Youngstown in February. Team USA plays at Green Bay and Dubuque this week and finishes with a three-game set at Youngstown next weekend. All five will be played by the U17 team, which has been shorthanded because of call-ups to the injury plagued U18 squad. Team USA is on target to play a full 54-game schedule.
Scouting Green Bay: The Gamblers did the Saints a huge favor by sweeping Team USA this weekend. That included a 5-4 victory on Friday, when Green Bay scored twice in the final minute of regulation to rally from a one-goal deficit. The Gamblers also have six games remaining — four against Dubuque and one each against Team USA and Chicago — and had three games with Youngstown canceled. Third-place Green Bay still has a chance to catch second-place Muskegon, which leads the Gamblers by six standings points and .028 percentage points. Chicago and Muskegon are the only teams thus far to clinch spots in the eight-team playoff field. Green Bay has won four straight and is on a 6-3-1-0 run.