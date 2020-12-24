Dubuque Senior girls basketball coach Jared Deutsch is looking for hard evidence that his program is turning the corner this season.
The Rams’ fourth-year coach received another sign on Wednesday with the release of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s fifth basketball rankings of the season.
Senior made its debut in the Class 5A rankings this week at No. 15. The Rams are 5-1 on the season and hung tough on Tuesday night against No. 7-ranked Cedar Falls in a 79-61 defeat. Waukee holds the top spot in the 5A poll.
Dubuque Wahlert (3-2) moved up one position in the Class 4A poll and is ranked 11th. The Golden Eagles just came out of a coronavirus-related quarantine on Sunday and picked up a win at Waterloo East on Tuesday night. Glenwood holds the No. 1 ranking in 4A.
Maquoketa Valley (7-0) remained the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, while Bellevue (8-1) held strong in the No. 13 position following a road win at Iowa City Regina on Tuesday night.
Cherokee (3A) and Algona Bishop Garrigan (1A) were the other teams to receive No. 1 rankings.