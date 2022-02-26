Stephen Halliday figures the Dubuque Fighting Saints owe it to president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson to play the full 60 minutes.
Including the all-important final second.
Halliday scored two extra-attacker goals in the final 50 seconds of regulation to tie the game, then Max Burhholder potted the game-winner in overtime as the Saints earned an improbable 4-3 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Late this week, Larsson acquired Jackson Hallum from Green Bay and Davis Burnside from Des Moines for the final third of the USHL season. Dubuque (25-13-2-3) stopped a three-game losing streak and moved into second place in the Eastern Conference, five points back of Chicago with one game in hand.
“I think tonight shows the amount of respect we have for Kalle,” said Halliday, who leads the USHL in scoring with 25 goals and 65 points in 43 games. “He’s the guy who takes so much pride in giving everyone a shot to win in Dubuque every year. A GM doesn’t make moves like that unless he really believes in your team and wants to give you a chance to win. We owe it to him to play a full 60 every game.”
Facing a 2-1 deficit and about to begin a power play, Saints coach Greg Brown pulled goalie Philp Svedeback for a sixth attacker late in regulation. But the Phantoms won a defensive zone faceoff, and Bayard Hall hit the open net from 195 feet away to give Youngstown a two-goal cushion with 1:19 remaining.
“Maybe people thought we’d give up right there, but credit our 6-on-4 group for the way they kept pushing,” Burkholder said. “The way we finished the game shows the perseverance of this group and our will to win. Steve-O is an unbelievable player, and he had two huge goals there to give us a chance.”
Halliday gave the Saints life by scoring a power play goal with 50 seconds remaining. Connor Kurth won a faceoff in the Youngstown zone, and Hallum gave Halliday a drop pass at the top of the right circle. Halliday fired a shot through traffic and past goalie Kyle Chauvette for his 24th goal of the season.
“When that went in, it was like a sparkplug for our team,” Halliday said. “It really jolted our team for those last 50 seconds.”
With just one tick remaining on the clock, Halliday tied it. Defenseman Samuel Sjolund hurried a shot toward a crowded net front, Halliday gathered the loose puck and snuck it under Chauvette to send the crowd of 1,608 into a frenzy.
“That’s a heads-up play by Sammy,” Halliday said. “We knew there was only a few seconds left, so everyone went to the net. I was fortunate to be the one who got to it and put it in.”
Burkholder ended the game 2:49 into overtime. Kurth stripped the puck from a Youngstown forward in the defensive zone and started a 3-on-2 rush with Burkholder and Max Montes.
Kurth carried along the right wing, cut to the middle at the slot area, stickhandled around a defender and made a perfect backhanded pass to Burkholder for a wide-open tap-in goal.
“All the credit to Kurth there. He made an unbelievable play and an unbelievable pass, and I had an empty net,” Burkholder said of his sixth goal of the season. “Obviously, we lost a couple in a row there. But we came together as a group tonight and had the willpower to win. It’s huge moving forward. Now, let’s keep it rolling.”
Charlie Lurie opened the scoring 8:25 into the second period with a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle. At that point, Dubuque held a 24-12 advantage in shots.
Kenny Connors knotted the score at 1-1 just 3:04 into the third period with a shorthanded goal. He stole the puck in his own zone, carried along the right wing, faked a pass on a 2-on-1 and rifled a shot through Chauvette’s legs for his 18th goal of the season.
But, just 4:40 later, Kenta Isogai put the Phantoms ahead with a rebound goal.
The Saints finished with a 44-24 advantage in shots. Dubuque went 1-for-4 with the power play, and Youngstown finished 0-for-4.
Svedeback made 21 saves to earn his eighth victory of the season. The Boston Bruins prospect has wins in three of his last four appearances.
“The whole game was much better than the last couple,” Brown said. “Just the way we managed the puck and played the game was very encouraging, but to get the two (standings) points is icing on the cake.
“We played a much smarter game, we were disciplined throughout and we were getting plenty of chances. We just weren’t getting rewarded until the end. This game will be huge for our confidence. Guys feel so much better about themselves, and they’ll have the confidence that they can come back and win.”