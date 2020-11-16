Hard times had hit the Belmont football program.
Players were almost as hard to come by as wins at the tiny southwest Wisconsin high school, which had a 2018-19 enrollment of just 99 students.
That prompted a change within the program. Instead of competing as one of the smallest schools in the rough-and-tumble Six Rivers Conference, head coach Brandon Wiese believed his players would be better served by shifting to 8-player football.
The move has paid off.
After finishing just one win short of the 8-player state championship game last year, Belmont laid claim to an unofficial state title on Friday night with a 24-20 victory over Gilman at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston, Wis.
“In our eyes, we’re state champions,” said Belmont quarterback Riley Christensen, who scored four rushing touchdowns in the victory. “Unofficial or official, we think we’re the best team in the state.”
Belmont and Gilman were the only remaining undefeated teams when the WIAA released its plan for the 8-player postseason, which canceled all but the first round of the postseason.
Wiese figured it only made sense that the two unblemished teams would play for an unofficial state championship, so he pitched a proposal to Gilman, and both programs opted out of the WIAA playoffs.
“In all honesty, it wasn’t as tough of a conversation as maybe we would have thought, because Gilman was on the same page with us,” Wiese said.
Christensen — a four-year contributor for the Braves — ran the show once again, completing 6 of 9 passes for 36 yards while running 43 times for 347 yards.
Christensen scored on runs of 30 and 7 yards in the first half as the Braves took a 12-0 lead.
Gilman scored 20 consecutive points spanning the middle quarters to take a 20-12 lead, but Christensen ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 7:33 left to climb back within 20-18. His 21-yard score with 24 seconds left provided the difference.
“His skill set is one of those that as a coach I feel fortunate to have had the chance to coach him,” Wiese said of Christensen. “With the addition to his skill set, he’s a leader on our team. Our guys look to him, and it showed the other night in those go-to moments. He’s just that guy that always steps up when you need him, and that’s been a summary of his high school career at Belmont.”
It obviously wasn’t just Christensen, though.
Mitchell Douglas recorded a team-high 10 tackles while Michael Douglas had a sack and 5.5 tackles. Christensen made 9.5 stops on defense and Will Cutler was third with a team-best seven solo tackles. Waylon Palzkill had an interception and added 27 rushing yards.
“Our seniors this year were right there with Riley,” Wiese said. “Riley gets that recognition, and well-deserved, but Michael and Mitchell Douglas, Will Cutler, Logan Kramer — our seniors have done an excellent job of getting into the weight room and putting in those extra hours outside of just on the football field.”
Now with two seasons under their belt, it’s safe to say the Braves have completely flipped things around. Belmont was 3-15 in the two seasons prior to the switch but has gone 16-3 in the two seasons since.
“When we took over five years ago, we kind of felt like we needed to revamp things and kind of start fresh. The last two years we’ve certainly seen the dividends of that,” Wiese said. “It gave us a chance to develop our kids appropriately. A way for them to be in a safer position and also to be in a more competitive position — not only on game nights, but also at practice and things like that.
“With our lower numbers in the past, it was hard to not put an underclassman out on the field that may or may not have been as prepared (physically) as they should have been.”
Belmont had won just six combined games in the four seasons prior to switching to 8-player in 2019. After going 1-8 in 2018, the Braves were 9-3 last year, losing in the state semifinals. Belmont finished off an abbreviated 7-0 campaign this fall.
“I don’t think the change (to 8-player) was as big as I thought it was going to be,” Christensen said. “The years in 11-player and 8-player really turned things around for our school.”
Especially with the benefit of hindsight, the move appears to be a good one. And could signal the emergence of a potential state power moving forward.
“This is something that our program has been aiming for since we took over,” Wiese said. “It’s been a motivator for our kids. It’s a momentum builder for sure and it’s an opportunity for our guys that have worked really hard to leave their legacy at Belmont.”