Coe College’s Alex Aitchison, a former Cascade High School standout, joins two other area football players as NCAA Division III nominees for the prestigious Cliff Harris Award.

A pair of Dubuque County natives and a University of Wisconsin-Platteville standout made the list of five dozen NCAA Division III nominees for the prestigious Cliff Harris Award.

Coe College’s Alex Aitchison, Wartburg College’s Owen Grover and UW-Platteville’s Justin Blazek will be considered for the ninth annual award, presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities. The semifinalists will be announced in a few days, and the winner will be named Dec. 30 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on Jan. 13.

