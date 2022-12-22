A pair of Dubuque County natives and a University of Wisconsin-Platteville standout made the list of five dozen NCAA Division III nominees for the prestigious Cliff Harris Award.
Coe College’s Alex Aitchison, Wartburg College’s Owen Grover and UW-Platteville’s Justin Blazek will be considered for the ninth annual award, presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities. The semifinalists will be announced in a few days, and the winner will be named Dec. 30 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on Jan. 13.
The University of Dubuque’s Michael Joseph previously won the award and later played for the Chicago Bears.
Aitchison, a junior defensive lineman from Cascade, earned first-team all-American Rivers Conference honors for the second straight year after leading the league in sacks per game (1.20). He made 38 tackles in 10 games, including 19.0 tackles for loss. Aitchison recorded 12 sacks for a loss of 101 yards while also recording four quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and one pass breakup to help the Kohawks finish 7-3 overall.
Grover, a senior linebacker from Dyersville Beckman Catholic, earned the A-R-C Defensive MVP, D3football.com Region 5 Defensive Player of the Year, second team Associated Press All-American, and D3football.com first team All-American. In 14 games, Grover tallied 111 tackles, including 63 solos. He made 12.0 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks, five interceptions, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble in helping the Knights to a 13-1 record and a berth in the NCAA Division III semifinals.
Blazek, a senior from Naperville, Ill., finished second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He finished third on the team with 58 total tackles, including a season-high 10 stops in an upset win over UW-River Falls on Oct. 15. Blazek earned first-team all-American from the American Football Coaches Association, second team from The Associated Press and third team from D3football.com.
D3football.com honors area players — In addition to Grover and Blazek, three other players with area ties made the D3football.com all-American teams. Wartburg senior Hunter Clasen, a Springbrook, Iowa, native who prepped at Bellevue High School, made the third team as a running back, and Wartburg sophomore defensive back Parker Rochford, an Edgewood-Colesburg grad, made the third team defense.
Wartburg senior defensive tackle Riley Konrardy, a Bellevue grad from LaMotte, Iowa, earned a spot on the fourth-team defense. Wartburg’s Chris Winter earned the D3football.com coach of the year award.
Thompson named all-American —Dubuque Hempstead grad Anterio Thompson, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, earned second-team all-American accolades after helping Iowa Western win the National Junior College Athletic Association championship last week. Thompson, who committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this fall, finished the season with 32 tackles and six sacks in 12 games. His best performance of the season came on Oct. 22, when he contributed six tackles and 1.5 sacks for 10 yards in losses in a 33-14 victory over Butler Community College.
A-R-C honors Hawkins — The A-R-C named the University of Dubuque’s Morgan Hawkins, a sophomore from Dubuque Hempstead, as its female athlete and women’s basketball player of the week. She led the Spartans with 22 points, 14 rebounds, six steals, one assist and one blocked shot in a come-from-behind win over the University of Northwestern (Minn.). She shot 50% from the field and went 4-for-7 from the line as the Spartans improved to 7-4. Hawkins earned her second career player of the week accolade and first since Nov. 28.
Fens playing at UIC — Dubuque Hempstead grad Cam Fens, a 6-foot-10, 255-pound freshman center, averages 4.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 15 minutes per game for the University of Illinois-Chicago men’s basketball team. He contributed 14 points in an 89-66 victory over Holy Cross on Nov. 22 at the Bronx, N.Y., and pulled down eight rebounds in an 82-48 win over Trinity Christian on Nov. 7 in Chicago. His father, Randy Fens, also played NCAA Division I basketball at Northern Illinois University.
