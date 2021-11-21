Kassie Parker’s first national championship came as somewhat of a surprise.
She left little doubt with the second.
The former Clayton Ridge High School standout became the first individual cross country national champion in Loras College history on Saturday, when she ran a 6K time of 20:11.1 at the NCAA Division III championships at EP Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky. She beat Ari Marks, of Wellesley University, by 17.5 seconds to win the title and add to the 10,000-meter title she won at the 2019 outdoor track national meet.
“It feels really good, and it just shows that all my hard work since then has paid off, this year especially,” said Parker, a three-time all-American. “I’ve had some really good workouts this season, so actually doing what I was wanting to do all year feels pretty good.
“When I won the national championship in track, it was kind of unexpected. This one was more strategic. It was a matter of getting out in first and staying in first the whole way.”
Parker went undefeated against Division III competition this fall, when she won her first American Rivers Conference championship and her second Midwest Regional championship. She holds the school record in every cross country distance as well as every event from a mile on up in track.
“Because of the success she’s had this fall, she went into today with a lot of confidence,” Loras coach Bob Schultz said. “She trains really hard and she does all the little things outside of practice that you need to do to be successful. That all contributed to her confidence today, even though there was a national championship on the line.”
Parker ran the first 1,000 meters in 3:26.4 and reached the halfway mark in 9:59.2 while opening up a significant lead. She finished with a course record for a Division III runner and narrowly missed her school record of 20:10.9.
“My body was fatigued at the end from going out really hard at the start, but knowing my teammates were there cheering me on and seeing them at the finish line was amazing — it meant so much that they made the trip down here for the race,” she said. “I think I was in shock when I crossed the line because I was definitely hurting physically but it felt really good to finish as the national champion.”
The former Kassie Rosenbum legally changed her name to her mother’s last name late last month.
Johns Hopkins won the women’s team race with 130 points, while Wartburg College took fourth with 179 points. Dubuque Hempstead grad Shaelyn Hostager ran a 22:10.9 to place 71st overall as Wartburg’s fifth runner.
In the 8K men’s race, Western Dubuque graduate Joe Freiburger earned all-American accolades by finishing eighth in 23:58.7 to lead Wartburg to a ninth-place team finish. Alex Phillip, of John Carroll, won in 23:27.6, while Pomona-Pitzer took the team title.
Loras finished 29th as a team. Ryan Harvey placed 136th overall, followed by Luke Guttormson in 148th, Wyatt Kelly in 183rd, Evan Jamrozy in 201st, Will Yasdick in 246th, Joey Schultz in 274th and Julian Watson in 283rd.
The University of Dubuque’s Tyler Cernohous placed 223rd.