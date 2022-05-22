DES MOINES — Cascade’s shuttle hurdle relay team came into the Iowa state track & field meet with a chip on its shoulder after narrowly missing out on gold a year ago.
This year, the Cougars were golden.
Elizabeth Gibbs, Kate Green, Brianna Koppes and Devin Simon brought home the school’s first-ever state title in the shuttle hurdle in 1:07.37 after entering the event as the top seed.
“We don’t think that seeds really matter at the end of the day,” Gibbs said. “It’s all about who wants it more, and we wanted it more today and ended it like it should be.”
The foursome claimed Cascade’s 15th state relay title.
“Getting second last year definitely made us want it all that much more,” said Simon, who also took fourth in the individual 100 hurdles (15.55). “It’s so much better this time.”
Simon and Gibbs later paired up again to claim bronze in the 2A 4x400, along with Molly Roling and Grace Rhomberg (4:05.61).
Western Dubuque wasted no time rewriting the record books.
During the first event on the final day, Ava Ramler, Sammy Recker, Brynn Walters and Audrey Biermann made history inside Drake Stadium.
The Western Dubuque foursome successfully defended their 2021 3A sprint medley title in record-breaking fashion with a time of 1:45.58, eclipsing the previous mark held by Dubuque Wahlert from 2016.
“This means a lot, especially since it’s my first time at state,” said sophomore Ramler, the lone newcomer to this year’s foursome.
Recker, who proclaimed herself as a “badass with the baton” after the victory, said coming into the race as defending champions added a bit of stress.
“The pressure was definitely on this year, so I was a little more nervous,” said Recker, a senior. “We all pulled through and it meant a lot to accomplish all the goals we’ve had these last four years.”
Recker and Biermann depart and turn it over to two newcomers as two-time state champions.
“For me and Sammy, it’s our senior year, our last time the four of us will run together, so it definitely means a lot to know that we just ran the best race we’ve ever run,” Biermann said.
Added Walters: “It was definitely good to go out with a bang.”
Dubuque Wahlert was unable to add to its state-best 27 relay crowns, but the Golden Eagles proved they are still a force with two runner-up finishes and a bronze on Saturday.
Meghan McDonald, Lauren McClimon, Tessa Berning and Rylee Steffen claimed silver in the sprint medley (1:48.66). McClimon, Emma Donovan, Berning and McDonald matched that with a silver in the 4x100 (48.94).
Olivia Donovan, Mia Kunnert, McClimon and Jamie Schmid placed third in the 4x400 (4:02.64)
“Being part of such a great program, we strive for first all the time, but our coaches always remind us that it’s not easy to come here and get second place,” McDonald said. “Even though it’s not gold like we wanted, it still feels amazing to know that we’re up there with the top competitors in the state.”
Steffen, who also earned an individual bronze in the 200 (25.42), said she expects the Golden Eagles to be back on top next season.
“I can’t imagine what next year is going to be like,” she said. “I feel like we could be a really dominant team. I’m proud of everyone else for what they accomplished today, but I feel like that should be us again next year.”
Hempstead’s Ally Darter departs her first state meet as a four-time gold medalist. She set the all-time record in the wheelchair 100 (1:23.76), and placed first in the WC 200 (44.87), 400 (1:35.54) and shot put (10 feet).
“It was a little scary being in front of all these people,” Darter said. “I never been in front of this many people before, but it was a lot of fun. Having all these people cheer me on really was motivating.”
Other area girls athletes who competed in Saturday’s final events and placed in the top eight included Hempstead’s Julia Gehl, 800 (fifth, 2:16.71) and 1,500 (fourth, 4:39.38); Wahlert’s Meghan McDonald, 100 (sixth, 12.47); Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters, 100 (seventh, 12.51), 4x400 (Ramler, Recker, Erica Ernzen, Walters, eighth, 50.27); Clayton Ridge’s JayLyn Moore, 100 hurdles, (seventh, 15.47); Maquoketa Valley 4x400 (Saige Hunt, Kylie Chesnut, McKenna Thompson, Amaya Hunt, seventh, 4:13.26).
Area girls athletes who competed in Saturday’s final events but did not place in the top eight included Hempstead sprint medley (16th, 1:53.17), Keelee Leitzen, 1,500 (15th, 4:48.01); Senior’s Claire Hoyer, 800 (22nd, 2:25.93), Leah Klapatauskas, 1,500 (10th, 4:45.64), Kaitlyn Miller, 1,500 (17th, 4:48.77); Western Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Thole, 800 (17th, 2:28.53), Alyssa Klein, 1,500 (23rd, 5:18.04); Dyersville Beckman’s Julia Mertz, 1,500 (24th, 5:15.90).
Three area teams finished in the top five of the final team scores. Western Dubuque placed third as a team in Class 3A (51 points) and Wahlert fourth (50). Cascade finished fifth in 2A with 33.
