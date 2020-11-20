Loras College’s Audrey Hinz capped a strong senior season with another round of recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Thursday.
The Duhawks senior and Dubuque Wahlert grad received her fourth all-conference singles honor in her career, being named to the all-A-R-C first team. She led Loras this season at No. 1 singles and posted a 2-5 overall record.
Four more Duhawks received honorable mention in sophomores Sara Backus, Lauren Diiulio and Izzy Schwabe, along with freshman Clair Moore. University of Dubuque freshman Alyssa Stevenson also earned honorable mention.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Viterbo 70, Clarke 67 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Josh Meier scored 22 points and Jordan Lake added 13, but the Pride (0-1) couldn’t recover from a first-half deficit in their season opener.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cougars crack preseason rankings — The Cascade girls basketball team ranks 13th in Class 2A in the release of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s preseason rankings.
The Cougars finished 26-1 last season, suffering their only loss in the state semifinals. Cascade fell to 13th in the rankings likely due to a slew of graduations, which included four-year all-state point guard Nicole McDermott.
Also in 2A, Maquoketa Valley ranks second.
The top-ranked teams in each class are Waterloo West (5A), Glenwood (4A), Des Moines Christian (3A), West Branch (2A) and Newell-Fonda (1A).