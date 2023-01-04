EPWORTH, Iowa — His team hadn’t played in 13 days, but Kanyon Bryte was working the entire time.
And it showed on Tuesday night.
Western Dubuque’s big man was dominant in the post, netting a career high 23 points as the Bobcats pulled away from Dubuque Hempstead, 69-61, in each team’s return to the court after the holiday break at Western Dubuque High School.
“Over break, me and my coaches tried to focus on making a lot quicker moves inside,” Bryte said. “If I didn’t have anything right away, just dish it back out and repost, or just try and go up quicker.”
The Bobcats took full advantage of a revamped Bryte, constructing a nearly unstoppable outside-in gameplan on Tuesday. The vast majority of WD’s points — specifically in the first half — came from quality perimeter passes into the post.
“We knew they didn’t have a big shot blocker, so one of the things we focused on was trying to get the ball into the paint,” Bryte said. “My teammates did a really good job of finding me.”
Daviyon Gaston added 11 points, and Colton McIlrath and Kayden Singh chipped in seven apiece for the Bobcats (3-5), who snapped a three-game losing streak to the Mustangs.
Hempstead (1-6) was led by Jonny Muehring, who connected on five 3-pointers for 15 points. Drew Lewis and Reed Strohmeyer contributed 14 points apiece.
The Bobcats used a 10-0 run to open up a 17-7 advantage with 1:37 remaining in the opening frame. But a pair of 3s from Muehring and seven first-quarter points from Strohmeyer kept the Mustangs within striking distance.
But the post presence from WD proved to be too much for the undersized Mustangs to handle. Seven different Bobcats recorded buckets in the opening 16 minutes, with most of them coming from the interior.
“Kanyon had to play better; he knew that coming in,” WD coach Grady Gallagher said. “But, we also need to look for him more. That was our emphasis over break for sure. He was dominant down there, and we need him to play that way the rest of the season.”
Lewis accounted for all of Hempstead’s eight second-quarter points as the Mustangs trailed, 30-20, at the half.
Behind a 14-5 run to open the third, WD stretched its lead to 19 points. Gaston’s bucket at 4:23 made it 44-25, and Bryte connected on two free throws with less than a minute left in the quarter to make it a 20-point lead, 51-31.
Gallagher said another emphasis over the break was easing some pressure off of leading scorer Gaston, who had just three points at halftime.
“We told Daviyon that over break, that it’s not all on him,” Gallagher said. “Using Kanyon inside, using our other guys. If we can get them to knock down a few shots, it takes the pressure off of (Gaston’s) shoulders a little bit.
“He’s also guarding the other team’s best player, so we’re expecting him to give full energy on that end of the court, too.”
The Mustangs outscored WD, 25-13, in the fourth quarter, but a 20-point deficit after three quarters was too much to overcome.
Bryte said a convincing victory after a lengthy layoff was just what his team needed after suffering four losses by seven or fewer points before the holiday break.
“It feels great because we’ve been so close for so long,” Bryte said. “It was really a good adrenaline boost for the guys.”
