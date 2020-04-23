The Dubuque Fighting Saints landed five players on the United States Hockey League’s postseason all-star teams, which were released Thursday.
Riese Gaber and Erik Portillo received first-team accolades, Dylan Jackson made the second team, and Ty Jackson and Braden Doyle earned third-team recognition. They led the Saints to a 33-13-2 record for second place in the USHL behind only Chicago (41-7-1) and posted the second-highest winning percentage (.708) in the 10 seasons since Dubuque returned to the USHL.
Gaber, a 5-foot-8, 164-pound forward from Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, led the USHL in goal scoring with 34 in 47 games and set Dubuque’s Tier I era record with 56 in 108 games covering two seasons. The University of North Dakota recruit finished tied for eighth on the USHL scoring chart with 55 points and accumulated 105 points in his two seasons.
Portillo, a 6-6, 224-pound goaltender from Goteborg, Sweden, led the USHL with a 2.11 goals against average and ranked third with a .915 save percentage. The University of Michigan recruit went 19-5-1 with one shutout in 27 games in his only season with the Saints and received the USHL goalie of the week award on Nov. 19. The Buffalo Sabres selected him in the third round, 67th overall, in last summer’s NHL Draft.
Dylan Jackson, a 5-9, 155-pound forward from Oakville, Ontario, tied Gaber for eighth on the USHL scoring chart with 21 goals and 55 points in 48 games this season. The Northeastern University recruit tallied 34 goals and 99 points in 110 games over his two seasons in Dubuque.
Ty Jackson, a 5-8, 150-pound forward and Dylan Jackson’s twin brother, tied for fourth on the USHL scoring chart with 17 goals and 58 points in 48 games. Also a Northeastern recruit, he finished his two seasons in Dubuque with 32 goals and 98 points in 110 games. The Jackson twins represented Dubuque in the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Lincoln, Neb., and shared the USHL forward of the week award earlier that season.
Doyle, a 5-11, 164-pound native of Lynnfield, Mass., finished sixth in scoring by USHL defensemen with seven goals and 32 points in 48 games. The Boston University recruit became the first Dubuque defenseman in the Tier I era to record a hat trick, and he garnered back-to-back USHL defensemen of the week awards in December. The Los Angeles Kings selected Doyle in the sixth round, 157th overall, in last summer’s draft.