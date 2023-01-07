Jon Wille scored a team-high 15 points and Dubuque Senior beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 70-39, on Friday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Hayden Jacobsmeier and Jacob Williams chipped in 12 points apiece for the Rams (8-0), who led by nine points after the first quarter and took a 39-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Western Dubuque 56, Cedar Rapids Washington 47 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Daviyon Gaston scored a game-high 25 points and Colton McIlrath added 11 as the Bobcats beat the Warriors.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 55, Dubuque Wahlert 51 — At Wahlert Gym: The Hawks clipped the Golden Eagles in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 89, Dubuque Hempstead 38 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Cougars opened the game on a 29-9 run and led by 46 at halftime of a blowout win over the Mustangs.
Cascade 58, West Branch 49 — At Cascade, Iowa: Jackson Lieurance scored 23 points, Cole McDermott added 17 and Cass Hoffman had 12, and the Cougars (6-3) beat the Bears.
Highland 63, Benton 61 — At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine scored 21 points, including the 1,000th point of his career for the Zephyrs, but Benton lost a nail-biter to the Cardinals.
Potosi 63, Belmont 43 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Chieftains surged past the Braves for a Six Rivers Conference victory.
Platteville 78, Richland Center 38 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen cruised to a Southwest Wisconsin Conference win over the Dodgers.
Lancaster 60, River Valley 53 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Flying Arrows beat the Blackhawks for their first win of the season.
Mineral Point 67, Cuba City 58 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers pulled away from the Cubans in a matchup of top-10 teams.
Fennimore 72, Riverdale 28 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Golden Eagles dominated Riverdale for a SWAL win.
Southwestern 66, Boscobel 31 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats routed the Bulldogs in SWAL action.
Darlington 60, Iowa-Grant 37 — At Livingston, Wis.: Brady Long scored 21 points to lead the Redbirds over the Panthers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 46, Cedar Rapids Prairie 45 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Maria Freed scored 14 points and Claire Lueken had 11 as the Golden Eagles survived.
Western Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 58 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats (2-9) beat the Warriors to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 71, Dubuque Hempstead 51 — At Moody Gym: The Cougars beat the Mustangs in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest.
Cascade 58, West Branch 32 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars bounced back from their first loss to rout the Bears and improve to 9-1 overall.
Maquoketa Valley 39, Lisbon 29 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats got past the Lions for a Tri-Rivers Conference victory.
Clear Creek-Amana 43, West Delaware 30 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Clippers outscored the Hawks, 29-16, in the second half to secure the victory.
Galena 72, Stockton 22 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored 17 points, Julia Townsend had 11 and Taylor Burcham 10, and the Pirates improved to 17-0 with a win over the Blackhawks.
East Dubuque 57, West Carroll 37 — At Savanna, Ill.: Mia Wilwert scored 17 points and Emily Gockel and Erika Dolan added 10 apiece as the Warriors beat the Thunder.
BOYS BOWLING
Western Dubuque 3,366; Cedar Rapids Washington 2,586 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jude Ludwig rolled a 253-279—532, and Aidan Besler (442), Nick Sweeney (441) and Nolan Vaske (424) also topped 400 to lead the Bobcats.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3,158; Dubuque Hempstead 2,571 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Andrew Watters’ 343 series led the Mustangs in a loss to the Cougars.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,879; Dubuque Wahlert 2,500 — At Cherry Lanes: Aaron Kluesner rolled a 240-190—430 series to lead the Golden Eagles, but the Hawks won the dual.
GIRLS BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 2,821; Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,406 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Morgan Bettcher recorded a 223-191—414 series to lead the Rams over the Saints.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,550; Dubuque Wahlert 2,296 — At Cherry Lanes: Erin King rolled a 390 series to lead the Golden Eagles in a loss to the Hawks.
Western Dubuque 2,453; Cedar Rapids Washington 2,137 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kirstin Butcher rolled a 156-204—360 series to help the Bobcats beat the Warriors.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Waterloo 3, Dubuque 1 — At Dubuque Ice Arena: Tyler White scored late in the third period, but the Saints couldn’t complete the comeback in the Midwest High School Hockey League game. Jack Leverton finished with 26 saves for Dubuque (4-10-0).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks clinch top 8 — At Louisville, Ky.: Loras finished 3-1 on the opening day of the NWCADivision III National Duals, clinching a top-eight finish. The Duhawks beat Cortland State (33-12) in prelims before beating UW-Eau Claire (21-15) in the first round. Augsburg defeated Loras (24-12) in the quarterfinals, but the Duhawks rebounded with a 23-15 victory over UW-Whitewater and will wrestle in the consolation semifinals today.
UW-Platteville won its prelim over Wilkes (36-10), but lost to Wabash (23-14) in the first round and Castleton (22-18) in the consolation round. The Pioneers will compete in the 13th-16th bracket today.
The University of Dubuque lost its prelim to Baldwin Wallace (25-13) but beat NYU (27-18) in the quarterfinals of the 17th-24th-place bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.