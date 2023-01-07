Jon Wille scored a team-high 15 points and Dubuque Senior beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 70-39, on Friday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Hayden Jacobsmeier and Jacob Williams chipped in 12 points apiece for the Rams (8-0), who led by nine points after the first quarter and took a 39-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.

