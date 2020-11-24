The first 10 minutes, it looked like the Dubuque Fighting Saints hadn’t missed a beat despite missing the past two weekends of United States Hockey League action.
But the Des Moines Buccaneers quickly turned the tide and scored nine unanswered goals en route to a 9-3 victory on Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. The Saints, who hadn’t played a game since Nov. 7 because of coronavirus issues, skated just four defensemen in dropping to 0-3-0 and remain the only USHL team without a standings point. Typically, USHL teams dress up to seven defensemen in games.
Dubuque stormed to a 3-0 lead in the first 9:58. Then, the Buccaneers rallied to tie the game late in the period and pulled away over the final 40 minutes to improve to 2-0. Des Moines had to reschedule its first four games of the season because of coronavirus concerns of its own.
Daniyal Dzhaniyev staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead just 1:52 into the first period with a wraparound goal set up by Tristan Lemyre’s pressure on a pair of Des Moines defensemen below the goal line. Ian Pierce picked up a secondary assist.
Max Montes doubled the lead at the 7:57 mark after taking a drop pass from Stephen Halliday in the Des Moines zone. Montes fought off a stick check from defenseman Liam Connors and beat goalie Josh Langford to the glove side. Dylan Herzog also assisted.
Dzhaniyev made it 3-0 just 2:01 later. Jake Goldowski moved the puck through the neutral zone to Riley Stuart, who carried along the right wing before centering a pass. Dzhaniyev beat a prone Langford to the top right corner of the net, prompting coach Peter Mannino to pull his starting goalie. Remington Keopple then made his USHL debut and stopped all 17 shots he faced for the win.
Des Moines owned the second half of the first period, though.
Tanner Latsch got the Buccaneers on the board with a doorstep redirection of a Scout Truman pass at 12:11, and Sam Rendland scored 10 seconds later when a deflected shot bounced in off him. Truman tied the game, 3-3, by converting a Lucas Mercuri pass from behind the net with 11 seconds remaining in the period.
Des Moines took its first lead of the game 7:30 into the middle period. Matt Choupani sidestepped a Dubuque defenseman and wired a shot past goalie Aidan McCarthy. Just a few minutes later, Saints coach Oliver David brought in backup goalie Hobie Hedquist, but Latsch jumped on a turnover and scored his second goal of the night to stretch the lead to 5-3 at the 10:08 mark.
Des Moines capitalized on the first power play of the game to take a 6-3 lead at the 3:12 mark of the third period. Urbandale, Iowa, native Noah Ellis’ shot from the blueline eluded traffic and found its way past Hedquist. Four minutes later, Tiernan Shoudy scored on a one-timer to make it 7-3. In the final two minutes of the game, Latsch completed his hat trick and Truman scored to account for the final margin. Des Moines finished with a 38-21 advantage in shots.