No. 7 NOTRE DAME (2-0) at No. 3 GEORGIA (3-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
TV — CBS
Radio — KCRD-FM 98.3
Line — Georgia by 14 1/2
Series record — Georgia leads, 2-0
Factts & figures — This will be Notre Dame’s first appearance at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. ... The teams previously met in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, when Georgia clinched its only consensus national championship, and two years ago in South Bend, where the Bulldogs emerged with a 20-19 triumph.
IDAHO STATE (1-1) at No. 9 NORTHERN IOWA (1-1)
Kickoff — 4 p.m.
TV — Panther Sports Network
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 2-0
Last meeting — Northern Iowa won, 49-11
Facts & figures — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley earned career win No. 150 in the Panthers’ Sept. 7 win over Southern Utah. He is the 10th coach in FCS history to reach that mark. ... A freshman has been involved in all six Northern Iowa touchdowns this season.
CLARKE (0-3) AT NO. 2 BENEDICTINE (3-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Atchison, Kan.
Radio — None
Last week — The Pride lost to No. 18 Evangel, 28-0, at Dalzell Field; The Ravens defeated Peru State, 48-17, in Canton, Mo.
Outlook — This marks arguably Clarke’s toughest stretch of the season, facing three ranked opponents in a four-week span with two of those contests on the road. In Benedictine, the Pride draw the defending NAIA national runner up, and over the first three weeks, the Ravens appear poised to contend again, averaging a Heart of America Conference best 55.7 points per game. After losing starting quarterback Tim Evitt for the season with a broken wrist, Clarke turns the offense over to true freshman QB Kenyon Williams. The Pride struggled to move the ball against defense-oriented Evangel last week, although the defense showed some progress by shutting out the Crusaders in two of four quarters. If Clarke can hold the score down and find a way to get in the end zone a few times, consider that excellent progress for the startup program against a juggernaut.
COE (1-1) AT LORAS (1-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at The Rock Bowl
Radio — None
Last week — The Duhawks defeated Division III Benedictine, 42-14, at home; The Kohawks shut out Cornell, 38-0, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Last year — Loras lost to Coe, 34-33, in Cedar Rapids
Outlook — This is one of many one-score American Rivers Conference losses that haunted the Duhawks last season and they surely have this game circled. Loras impressed in its home opener last week, finding ways to score on the ground and through the air and with the defense having arguably its best performance in three seasons. Since 2008, the Duhawks have beaten Coe just once (2017), but not without several close calls (including last year). This Loras team has a mantra to “finish” games better than 2018, and this game should tell fans a lot about whether the Duhawks have improved in that regard.
SIMPSON (1-1) AT DUBUQUE (1-1)
Kickoff — 6 p.m. at Chalmers Field
Radio — WVRE-FM 101.1
Last week — The Spartans beat Pacific, 37-26, at Chalmers Field; The Storm defeated Chicago, 27-23, in Indianola, Iowa
Last year — Dubuque beat Simpson, 17-6, in Indianola
Outlook — For fans who like to watch teams get to the quarterback, these Spartans are for them. UD sacked Pacific six times in its home opener last week and has three players ranked top-five in the A-R-C in sacks — Marshon Crowder, Freddy Walton and Anthony Love. Crowder (a junior and Dubuque Hempstead grad) is climbing up the school’s all-time list for sacks as well with 10.5 now on his career, 6.5 off the pace of career leader Danny Rovira. The Spartans will be looking to lock in a win tonight as they have a tough test next week at reigning conference champion Wartburg.
THOMAS MORE (1-2) AT UW-PLATTEVILLE (1-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last week — The Pioneers were on a bye; The Saints lost to Cumberland (Tenn.), 17-14
Last year — Thomas More won, 34-28, in Crestview Hills, Ky. (rural Cincinnati)
Outlook — Platteville is back in action following an early bye week coming off its 38-30 season-opening win over East Texas Baptist. The Pioneers will look for revenge on the Saints this afternoon, as a late pass interference penalty on fourth down last year against the Pioneers allowed Thomas More to score the game-winning touchdown. UW-P junior quarterback Colin Schuetz will look to stay hot after completing 23 of 45 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in the opener. That could be a problem for the Thomas More defense, which is allowing an average of 448 yards per game with an average allowance of 166 yards rushing and 282 yards passing per contest. Meanwhile, the Pioneers defense forced two fumbles with five sacks and one interception in their opener.