The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored twice in a span of 28 seconds late in the second period to break a tie, then held on for their fourth consecutive United States Hockey League win Saturday night.
Dubuque got goals from four different sources, and Philip Svedeback made 19 saves for his ninth victory as the Saints defeated USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad, 4-2, in Plymouth, Mich. The teams complete their three-game weekend series at 3 p.m. today, also at USA Hockey Arena.
USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday opened the scoring for Dubuque (28-13-2-3) with his 27th goal of the season 13:34 into the first period. Following a Team USA dump in, Axel Kumlin delivered an outlet pass to Jackson Hallum on the right wing, and Hallum used his speed to dart around a pair of defenders in the neutral zone and create an odd-man rush.
Hallum cut to the net and fed a charging Halliday, who whacked the puck behind goaltender Trey Augustine.
The Americans tied the game 3:08 into the second frame on Salvatore Guzzo’s second goal of the year. Teddy Townsend dished from below the goal line to Guzzo, who wired a one timer past goalie Philip Svedeback from the right faceoff circle.
But the Saints scored twice in a span of 28 seconds to open up a two-goal cushion at the second intermission.
For the second straight night, Mikey Burchill scored a pivotal goal against the Americans. On Friday, he pulled the Saints even midway through the third period of an eventual 4-3 win.
Michael Feenstra kept the puck away from Team USA forecheckers in the neutral zone and dropped the puck back to defense partner Lucas Olvestad. Olvestad made a long stretch pass, and Burchill used his speed to create time and space between two defenders and wired a shot past Augustine for his 10th goal of the season.
On the very next shift, Kenny Connors scored his 20th goal of the season to double the lead. Zane Demsey found Hallum on the left-wing wall, and Hallum chipped the puck behind defender to create a 2-on-1 with Connors. Hallum fedConnors for a one-timer from the right circle that cleanly beat Augustine.
Team USA pulled within a goal at 1:11 of the third period, shortly after killing a penalty. Gracyn Sawchyn stole the puck in his own zone and skated on a 2-on-1 with William Vote. Svedeback got a piece of Vote’s one-timer, but it dribbled through for Vote’s second goal in as many nights.
Tristan Lemyre regained the two-goal cushion at the 15:06 mark. Kenny Connors won a battle with two Team USA players at his own blue line and moved the puck ahead for another 2-on-1. William Hallen carried along the left wing before centering the puck to Lemyre, who snapped a shot under the crossbar for his 21st goal of the season.