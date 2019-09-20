The Loras men’s soccer program will face its strongest test so far this season tonight at the Rock Bowl.
The NCAA Division III No. 9-ranked Duhawks (5-0-1) will put their unbeaten season on the line against No. 6 Chicago, which enters 2-0-4 and has won two straight in the series.
Loras has won its last five matches, outscoring its opponents, 13-1. The Duhawks are coming off a 2-0 road trip to Minnesota, where they beat St. John’s and St. Olaf by identical 2-0 scores.
The series with the Maroons is tied, 3-3. Chicago won the first meeting in 2003; Loras won three straight (2007, 2014-15). The teams did not meet in 2016.
Chicago has battled to 1-1 draws in each of its last two contests. The Maroons beat No. 21 North Park and settled for a scoreless tie at No. 12 St. Thomas.
Loras’ roster includes Dubuque Hempstead graduates Mark Histed and Kody Rife.
Histed is third on the team in scoring with two goals and an assist in seven starts. Rife has started in three of his seven appearances, but has not yet registered a point.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Rams win Rich Engel Classic — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque city schools made quite the statement on Thursday at the Rich Engel Classic, as the girls event saw Dubuque Senior claim the championship with Hempstead taking runner-up and Wahlert placing third. Western Dubuque finished seventh.
Claire Edmondson earned a runner-up finish for the Rams in 19:05, while Lily Schmidt was third in 19:39. Izzy Gorton was seventh in 20:15 and Kate Miron took eighth in 20:16 to round out four Rams in the top 10. Lucy Tompkins Garoutte placed 22nd in 21:02 for Senior.
Hannah Brown finished ninth in 20:18 to lead the Mustangs, followed by Emma Holesinger in 12th in 20:24. Kaylee Leicht placed 23rd in 21:07, while Audrey Franklin was 39th in 21:31 and Brooke O’Brein took 40th at 21:32 for Hempstead.
Wahlert’s Gabby Moran placed sixth in 19:55 and Ellie Meyer was 27th in 21:13 for the Golden Eagles. Alix Oliver placed 33rd in 21:22, while Alana Duggan was 34th in 21:27 and Aunna Huseman was 42nd in 21:32.
Western Dubuque’s Elly Burds finished 10th in 20:20, and Lauren Klein was right behind in 11th in 20:23. Audrey Biermann took 30th in 21:20, with Lilly Boge placing 48th in 21:42 and Caylee Hermsen finishing 103rd in 23:41.
For the boys, Western Dubuque finished third, with Hempstead’s JV team took sixth place. Wahlert was eighth and Senior took 14th.
Cade Messer led the way for the Bobcats, finishing 14th in 17:30. Austin Huberty placed 19th in 17:37, followed by Eli Naumann in 21st in 17:39. Kale Cartee was 34th in 18:00 and Trenton Hammerand rounded out WD’s score in 38th in 18:04.
Hempstead’s JV squad was led by Carter Welbes in 17th place in 17:34. Jacob Westermeyer was 29th in 17:55 and Justin Schultz placed 33rd in 18:00. Josh Davis took 37th in 18:04 and Andrew Johnson was 58th in 18:25.
The best city finish belonged to Wahlert’s Nathan Munshower in 10th overall at 17:20. Jacob Hocking was 15th at 17:33 for the Eagles, followed by Luke Simcox in 39th place in 18:05, Brant Perry in 55th at 18:21 and Carter Hancock taking 63rd in 18:32.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bellevue 3, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets cruised to a River Valley Conference sweep over the Rebels.
Central City 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Holly Kremer had six kills and 15 digs and Elise Kilburg added 15 digs, but the Mohawks (1-18) dropped a 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 sweep to Central City.
Shullsburg 3, Cassville 0 — At Cassville, Wis.: Kayla Klotz delivered 22 kills, two blocks and two aces as the Miners battled for a 25-23, 25-22, 26-24 win over the Comets, who got 12 kills from Anna Kartman.
Lena-Winslow 2, Galena 0 — At Lena, Ill.: McKenna Curran had 16 digs, Maggie Furlong added 14 digs and four kills, but the Pirates were swept by the Panthers on the road, 25-22, 27-25.
Scales Mound 2, West Carroll 1 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Claire Wienen had eight kills and eight digs, Jenna Korte added eight kills and Taylor Korte chipped in 26 assists as the Hornets outlasted the Thunder, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Bettendorf 131, Dubuque Senior 54 — At Bettendorf, Iowa: Anna Pfeiffer won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.57 and Claire Wedewer captured the 500 freestyle in 5:48.72 to lead the Rams in defeat.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Wahlert claims gold — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ben Vaassen earned medalist honors with a 34, while Nick Splinter (38), Ben Cummer (38) and Will Coohey (39) rounded out the score as the Golden Eagles fired a 149 and won a quadrangular on Wednesday at Gates Park Golf Course.