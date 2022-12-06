Dubuque Senior's Hayden Jacobsmeier drives to the basket as West Delaware's Griffin Lott defends during the basketball matchup at West Delaware High School in Manchester, Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Dubuque Senior's Jalen Johnson brings the ball up court as West Delaware's Tyrus Werner gives chase defends during the basketball matchup at West Delaware High School in Manchester, Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Explosive is a pretty good adjective to describe Dubuque Senior’s roster this season.
Try as West Delaware might to hang in there, at a moment’s notice the Rams boast a flurry of dynamic scorers who can push the lead out in a hurry. Whether it’s their starting five or the next five or six players off the bench, the Rams are deeply talented.
Hayden Jacobsmeier came off the bench to lead the way with 15 points, Jacob Williams scored 13 points and Tevin Schultz added 11 as Senior handed the Hawks their first loss of the season with relative ease on Tuesday night, 76-47, at West Delaware High School.
“We came back with a lot of returning players from last year,” said Jacobsmeier, a senior guard. “We put in the work all year, all offseason, came in ready to fire it up this year. We’re ready to make a run. We just all love each other so much and have a special connection.”
Ten players marked the box score for the balanced Rams (2-0), as Jonathan Wille scored nine points and Walker Tart and Jalen Johnson added eight apiece. Devonta Jackson finished with six points, while Mason Sorensen, Wesley Schmitt and TJ Lynn chipped in two points each.
Maddux Lott led West Delaware with a game-high 17 points, but the Hawks committed 19 turnovers.
“We play with a lot of energy, and we played with a lot of energy all four quarters,” Rams coach Wendell Eimers said. “We got them to turn the ball over a little bit, executed on ‘O,’ and next thing you know it’s wide open from there. Really proud of the kids. They came out and played hard.”
Tyrus Werner’s early 3-pointer gave the Hawks (3-1) their only lead of the game at 3-2 in the opening moments, otherwise the Rams played in front most of the way. Tart’s trey gave Senior the lead, then Jacobsmeier and Wille had back-to-back steals and layups to break a 9-all tie.
Jacobsmeier sparked the Rams off the bench with six first-quarter points, capped with a steal and an and-1 take to the rim for a 17-9 advantage. When the Hawks chipped at the lead, Johnson scored on a backdoor dish from Jacobsmeier to make it 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.
“To play the way we’re playing, we have to be deep,” Eimers said. “The guys love playing that way, and we’re going about nine deep. If you’re out there, you know you have to play hard.”
Schultz, the 6-foot-6 freshman big man, delivered the spark in the second quarter, scoring six points and controlling the paint. Before that, Williams scored a surge of six points to push the Rams’ lead to 25-16 at the 6:03 mark. West Delaware hung around, but Schultz scored in the closing seconds to ensure Senior a 36-26 lead at halftime.
“We’re pretty good inside, but if we can knock down some open 3s we’re going to be tough,” Eimers said. “Just really, really happy with the kids. They’ve been practicing really, really well and if you practice well, it usually carries over into games.”
The Rams closed it with a powerhouse 23-7 run over the course of the third quarter. Tart drilled a triple and then Williams scored inside before Wille drove through in transition for a quick 9-2 spurt to open the frame. Williams’ pair of free throws at the 2:44 mark pushed the lead past the 20-point mark, where it would stay the rest of the way.
“Whoever has a night, whoever doesn’t have a night, it doesn’t matter,” Jacobsmeier said. “Everyone can contribute and we’re all playing hard. We’ve got the players to make it happen and we’re hoping to make a run at the Well this year. That’s what we plan on.”
