Dubuque Hempstead is making a rare in-season coaching change.
Mustangs assistant principal and activities director Brian Kuhle confirmed via text message on Tuesday that football coach Mike Hoskins resigned this week.
Kuhle, a former Hempstead assistant coach, will take over coaching duties on an interim basis for the rest of the season.
Kuhle said Hoskins cited personal and health reasons for his resignation. Hoskins was unavailable to comment.
Hoskins, a 1977 Hempstead graduate, was not on the sidelines for the Mustangs’ 47-14 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington last week. Assistant coach Don Pirkle coached the Mustangs in his absence.
Hoskins has a 74-82 career coaching record, which includes an 11-17 mark over the last three-plus years at Hempstead. Hoskins was a head coach at five different programs, including River Ridge (Ill.). He also spent time on the Loras College staff.
Kuhle was a longtime assistant coach at Hempstead, serving under head coach Mark Ehlers from 2001-2010.
He was the head coach at Western Dubuque from 2010-13, where he compiled a 19-20 overall record and led the Bobcats to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2011-13. After leaving Western Dubuque, Kuhle became Hempstead’s activities director in June 2014.
Hempstead (1-1) plays at Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bettendorf (2-0) on Friday.