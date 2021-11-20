Greg Klauer and Austin Camp will both receive prize money from bowling in the Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 tournament.
The size of their checks will in part be determined at 5 p.m. tonight, when the two brothers square off in a consolation-bracket match at Cherry Lanes.
The 64-man, double-elimination tournament has been whittled down to 12 bowlers after Saturday-Sunday sessions the past two weekends. From here on out, the tournament will only take place on Saturday nights.
“Both of us made the money at least, but now one of us has to go —that’s the crappy part of it,” said Klauer, who finished fourth in the Big 10 last fall. “In a best-case scenario, we would have met in the winners’ bracket, so one wouldn’t eliminate the other. But it’ll still be a good experience for both of us, no matter what happens.
“This is his first year in the money, and I’m really proud of him. He’s come a long way.”
Camp, 24, won his first three matches before falling into the consolation bracket on Sunday. He defeated Dale Koster, 616-455, in the opener; beat Gene Ninneman, 668-588, in the second round; and took down Dan Kasper, 640-600, last weekend. Rick Schatzabel ended the run with a 700-689 decision on Sunday.
Klauer, 30, opened with a 714-554 victory over Austin Helbing and a 771-715 decision over Josh Oertel on the first weekend. He dropped a 684-626 decision to Lonie Brown last Saturday before regrouping with a 641-599 win over Marcus Henry and a 674-665 win over Hunter Sanders to reach the money round.
The winner of the Camp-Klauer match will have to bowl again at 6 p.m. to stay in the tournament.
“It’s going to be intense and a little nerve-wracking. You can’t hide that,” Camp said. “It’s going to be a little different, going against your brother and having all of your family and friends there. It’s definitely going to be some good competition.
“I’m sure I’ll be a little more nervous than I was last weekend. But it’ll be good fun at the end of the day. We’re competitive with each other, but, at the same time, we both want to see the other do well, no matter what we’re doing.”
Klauer has experience on his side, having bowled in the Big 10 for a half-dozen years.
“You have to treat every match the same way, whether it’s your brother or someone you don’t even know,” Klauer said. “I’m sure it’ll be a good match. We’re both excited for it.”
Down to a dozen — Schatzable will face Craig Liddle in one winners’ bracket semifinal, and Dan Moore meets Brown in the other. The winners of the 5 p.m. matches will square off for the winners’ bracket title and bye into the overall final in two weeks.
Liddle staged the comeback of the tournament to reach the final four. He overcame a 50-pin deficit with a 290 in the third game to rally past Cody Beck, 690-660.
The consolation bracket features three other matches at 5 p.m., including Ryan Kase vs. Beck, John Biver vs. Cory Deutmeyer and Stefan Sheffield vs. Steve Biver. John and Steve Biver are father-son, and they would square off at 6 p.m. tonight if they both win.
New champion — Defending champion Andrew Gantenbein won his first two matches in the tournament but dropped a 694-643 decision to Steve Biver and a 642-581 decision to Sanders to be eliminated.
Three other former champions — Terry Cottrell, Bob Hochrein and Stephen Habel — suffered their second losses of the tournament last weekend. Tyler Kohl, the only other former champ in the field, dropped his first two matches of the tournament.