Brandon Decker, Kyle Powers, Owen Leitzen and Michael Rhett Gilbertson came tantalizingly close to a new school record on Saturday afternoon.

The quartet swam a 1:26.64 while finishing sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state meet at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. The Mustangs missed the school standard – set last season by the eight-place state meet performance of George Holesinger, Aiden Yaklich, Decker and Mitchell Konichek – by a scant .02 seconds.

