Brandon Decker, Kyle Powers, Owen Leitzen and Michael Rhett Gilbertson came tantalizingly close to a new school record on Saturday afternoon.
The quartet swam a 1:26.64 while finishing sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state meet at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. The Mustangs missed the school standard – set last season by the eight-place state meet performance of George Holesinger, Aiden Yaklich, Decker and Mitchell Konichek – by a scant .02 seconds.
The good news is they’ll have another crack at it next season. Decker and Gilbertson are juniors, while Powers and Leitzen are sophomores.
Recommended for you
Hempstead finished just .05 seconds behind fifth-place Iowa City High and .13 ahead of seventh-place Iowa City West en route to 26 points and the only podium trip by a city school on Saturday. The Mustangs finished 14th as a team with 49 points, while Senior’s lone swim – the 200 medley relay – finished 10th for 14 points and a 19th-place team standing.
Hempstead opened the meet by scoring 12 team points with an 11th-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Junior John Maloney (backstroke), Decker (breaststroke), sophomore Mason Lemm (butterfly) and Powers (freestyle) swam a 1:39.73 to shave .46 seconds off its qualifying time and move up on spot from their seed.
The Mustangs also took 14th in the 400 freestyle relay. Gilbertson, junior Zach Wenger, Lemm and Leitzen swam a 3:17.27 to improve one spot from their seed and score six team points.
In the city’s only individual swims on Saturday, Powers finished 14th in the 100 freestyle “B” final with a 48.30 to score three team points, and Wenger took 15th in the 500 freestyle “B” final with a 4:55.23 to score two team points.
Senior’s 200 medley relay team of freshman William Fry (backstroke), sophomore Zack Heiar (breaststroke), junior Jarrett Herber (butterfly) and sophomore Walter Freund (freestyle) finished 10th in 1:40.68. The quartet entered the meet as the No. 14 seed after last week’s qualifying meet in Dubuque.
Fry finished 17th in the backstroke prelims on Friday night, and Heiar took 18th in the breaststroke. Both were alternates for Saturday but did not compete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.