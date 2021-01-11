Dane Schope feels as though the new-identity Dubuque Saints can beat any team they face in the Midwest High School Hockey League.
And, so far this season, the senior has been right on the money.
The Saints rattled off their eighth consecutive victory on Sunday afternoon with a 6-1 stomping of Mason City at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque improved to 10-1-0, good for third place in the league behind only Kansas City (12-2-0) and Waterloo (10-3-1).
During the streak, Dubuque matched its win total of a year ago, when it finished 8-24-0.
“Last year, we really weren’t that bad, but we were just missing one or two pieces in our lineup,” said Schope who scored two goals and added two assists in Sunday’s win and shares eighth place on the league scoring chart with 12 goals and 20 points. “A couple of guys decided to come back from playing AAA hockey (elsewhere), and it’s made a huge difference.
“We have great chemistry and we’re winning games, which makes it so much more fun. We’re playing with so much more confidence this year. We go into every game knowing we can win.”
Dubuque benefited from the return of forwards Blake Bechen, who shares fourth place on the league scoring chart, and Blake Bakey, along with defenseman Owen King. They opted to play high school hockey, rather than Midget AAA away from home.
And Tim King, a long-time coach in the local youth program, took over the head coaching duties.
“The most important thing is the guys are buying into the system,” Tim King said. “We play a system that creates turnovers, which leads to scoring opportunities the other way. The guys are having fun, it’s a happy locker room, and, most importantly, they’re developing. We’re in a really good spot.”
Tim King credits his team’s success to its ability to wear down opponents with extraordinary depth. While most high school teams feature one really strong forward line, King refers to his top nine forwards as lines 1A, 1B and 1C.
“I thought we’d be pretty good this year, because so many of us have been playing together since we were like 3 years old,” said forward Drew Zillig, who scored Dubuque’s second goal on Sunday. “But I didn’t expect us to have this much depth. Our top three lines are all No. 1 lines. It’s helped that so many of the younger guys have stepped up and made an impact.
“We’re having so much fun right now. We have amazing chemistry, which makes it so much fun.”
Owen King opened the scoring just 26 seconds into Sunday’s game and Zillig scored six minutes later. After Kellen Kantaris scored Mason City’s lone goal, Bechen answered to make it 3-1 late in the first period.
Bechen and Schope scored in the middle period, and Schope added an unassisted marker in the third. Bechen added a pair of assists, and Tristan Priest and King had one apiece in support of goalie Isaac Tillman, who made 19 saves.
Dubuque hosts last-place Quad City (1-13-0) on Wednesday night before a key two-game series at Kansas City this weekend.