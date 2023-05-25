The Rams were knocking on the doorstep of a state berth, but again fell one match short.
Playing in their second Class 4A substate final in three years, the No. 16-ranked Dubuque Senior boys soccer team dropped a 9-3 decision to sixth-ranked Iowa City West on Wednesday in Iowa City.
Senior closed its season at 12-5.
Recommended for you
Iowa City Regina 8, Beckman Catholic 0 — At Iowa City: The Class 1A No. 2-ranked Regals were too much as the Trailblazers saw their season end in a Class 1A substate final.
PREP SOFTBALL
South Beloit 1, East Dubuque 0 (9 innings) — At Forreston, Ill.: Annika Huseman was stellar in the circle, striking out nine over nine innings, but the Warriors lost a heart-breaker in an Illinois 1A sectional semifinal. South Beloit’s Trinity Mesch struck out 18 in a complete-game effort. East Dubuque won four of its final five games and finished 11-18 overall.
PREP BASEBALL
Western Dubuque 16-10, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Hunter Quagliano and Connor Maiers each had two hits and two RBIs, and Brett Harris was strong over five innings on the mound to lead the Bobcats in Game 1. Tanner Anderson struck out eight over seven innings to earn the win in Game 2. Jake Goodman, Harris, Qaugliano and Maiers racked up two his apiece to aid WD in an MVC sweep.
Dubuque Hempstead 4-7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-8 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Mustangs scored twice in the sixth to hand the Cougars their second loss of the season in the opener to back Jase Runde, who scattered seven hits, struck out four and walked none. Curt Saunders drove in the go-ahead run. Kennedy rebounded in the nightcap for a one-run win in 8 innings.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-3, Dubuque Wahlert 0-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles fell twice to the Hawks in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader despite quality pitching outings from Ryan Brosius and Zach Callahan Jack Walsh led the offense with two hits in the night-cap, when Prairie won in walk-off fashion.
Bellevue Marquette 2, Clayton Ridge 0 – At Bellevue, Iowa: Cameron Casel struck out 12 in a complete-game, 83-pitch shutout. He and Evan Scott drove in runs as the Mohawks made the most of three hits to improve to 4-0.
(Tuesday’s games)
DeWitt Central 8, Cascade 2 — At DeWitt, Iowa: Jack Menster, Ty Frasher and Nathan Schockemoehl collected two hits apiece as the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Cougars suffered their first defeat of the season.
West Delaware 3-2, Benton Community 2-4 — At Manchester, Iowa: West Delaware moved to 3-1 and Benton moved to 6-1 with the WaMaC Conference split.
South Winneshiek 13-11, Clayton Ridge 0-0 — At Calmar, Iowa: The Eagles managed two hits in the opener and three in the nightcap in the sweep.
Davenport West 7-3 Maquoketa 2-10 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Dylan Mangler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, winning pitcher Braedon Tranel and Jonny Burns had two hits apiece, and Kasey Coakley drove in two runs as the Cardinals salvaged a split and picked up their first win of the season. Coakley and Carter Meyer had two hits each for Maquoketa in the opener.
SEMI-PRO
Dubuque 3, Worthington 0 — At Petrakis Park: Isaac Fettkether and Jakob Kirman had two hits each, and Aiden Sparkman doubled and drove in two runs as the Packers blanked the Cardinals. Johnny Blake and Nick Marcelli combined to pitch a shutout for Dubuque.
Rickardsville 11, Dyersville 0 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: The A’s plated seven runs in the third and four in the fourth to blank the Whitehawks in five innings on Tuesday. Kellen Strohmeyer and Mitch Pomeroy had two hits apiece for Rickardsville.