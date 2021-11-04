CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – All season, Western Dubuque was coming for that state championship.
The Bobcats empathically earned it on Thursday, claimed it as theirs and hauled the trophy out of the Alliant Energy PowerHouse triumphantly, a years-long goal achieved.
Meredith Bahl hammered 16 kills, Maddie Harris floored 14 kills and Maddy Maahs delivered 41 assists as the top-ranked and No. 1-seeded Bobcats captured their first-ever state volleyball championship, sweeping No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23, in the Class 4A state final.
“That’s what’s special about this team is our bond,” said Maahs, who was named the 4A all-tournament team captain alongside Bahl and Harris. “It’s the last time we’re playing with each other, so it’s a little sad. But we put the hard work in since freshman year, and to have this happen during our senior year, you couldn’t ask for anything else.”
The Bobcats (34-3) won their 27th-straight match to end the season as the new top dog in 4A, closing a stretch of three straight years at the state tournament and their fifth trip in program history with the championship.
And, the WD trophy case now has a volleyball championship to go alongside the softball crown won in the summer.
“It’s a good feeling for this group of girls,” said Western Dubuque eighth-year coach Megan Scherrman. “Our goal all year is to play Bobcat volleyball. If we play that on our side, we’re a tough team to beat. We’ve known that since Day 1, so we stay in system on our side. We’re just a hard team to defend. Worry about us first, then we’ll worry about Waverly second.”
Libby Lansing added 11 kills for the Bobcats, and Harris paced WD defensively with 13 digs. Natalie Ulrichs and Ella Meyer added 11 digs apiece, and Maahs chipped in 10 digs and five kills.
“This is awesome,” Bahl said. “Freshman year, when we got knocked out by Wahlert, we came together and said, ‘We’re going to win a state championship by the end of our senior year. It’s going to be really special.’ And it really is.”
The Bobcats’ last two state trips ended in losses to the eventual state champs. Two years ago, WD lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the championship match and took home a runner-up trophy. Last fall, Cedar Rapids Xavier ousted the Bobcats in the semifinals.
“It means a lot,” Harris said. “After coming in here sophomore year and losing, we knew we weren’t going to come back in here (to the title match) and lose again. We had to end on a win.”
The Go-Hawks (44-8) took the lead four times in the early stages of the opening set, before the Bobcats staked control and played out in front. Anna Kluesner’s block and a pair of blasts from Lansing preceded big swings from Harris and Bahl to snag the advantage. Emma Kapler’s ace helped extend the lead to 17-12, and W-SR called timeout.
“We’ve worked for this for three years now,” Meyer said. “Coming in and out of the season, whether it’s in the Western Dubuque gym or out in a club gym, we’ve worked for it. This team deserves it more than anyone else.”
The timeout worked, as the Go-Hawks rallied with a 4-0 run to cut WD’s lead to 17-16, resulting in a Bobcats timeout. Bahl and Franny Heiberger answered with kills to push the Bobcats to a 22-19 lead, and when W-SR pulled to 22-21, the Go-Hawks sent a serve and consecutive hits long to deliver a 25-21 win for the Bobcats.
“Credit to our passers, because if the pass isn’t there then we can’t use are great hitters,” Maahs said. “Today, every cylinder was rolling.”
Lansing’s hit gave WD the first point of the second set, and the Go-Hawks held one lead at 2-1 and tied the match once at 10-10, but otherwise the Bobcats controlled the action.
When the Go-Hawks drew even, Harris, Maahs and Lansing responded with kills and then Maahs scored on a block for a 6-0 run and 16-10 advantage. Lansing added two more kills and Bahl a block as the Go-Hawks just had no answer. Bahl closed the 25-17 victory with a pair of huge swings for the 2-0 match lead.
“Kind of a crazy feeling,” Ulrichs said. “We’ve worked hard for this all year long and I feel like everything came together. Our block, our hitting, our passing, the whole game came together. We really left it all on the floor and I couldn’t be prouder of all my teammates.”
The Bobcats appeared to be cruising to the title, as Harris and Lansing floored kills and then Maahs delivered her classic little drop shot on the line for a 9-1 advantage. But the Go-Hawks began chipping away, then turned up the heat that resulted in an 18-10 run to tie the match at 19.
“We needed to tighten up our passing a little bit so we could get Libby and the hitters the ball,” Scherrman said. “Defensively, I think we were really frustrating them. This group of girls, they don’t get rattled. One point at a time, they fight back. That’s what they did.”
Harris gave WD the lead back, but the Go-Hawks scored two straight to rally for their first lead of the set at 21-20. Harris tied it with another kill, then Ulrichs delivered an ace serve for a 22-21 lead.
“We settled there,” Maahs said. “We looked at each other in the huddle and said, ‘We want this state championship now, not in a fourth set.’ So, we went out and won it.”
A net violation by the Bobcats tied it at 22, but Lansing answered with a kill. A Go-Hawks hit went wide to put WD on the brink, but then Bahl’s potential game-winner had a little too much juice behind it and flew long. But the players refused to get rattled.
“This championship, it took three years,” Lansing said. “We knew we had to finish the job. Every day in practice we came in and Coach gave us the mindset that it’s was more about mental game than physical game. I think we really, really got it done out there and it feels good.”
When Bahl had another chance to close out Bobcat history, she wasn’t going to miss again.
“We weren’t serve-receiving the best, but we picked it up in the end,” Bahl said. “We came out on top and it means the world to see us close it out like that.”