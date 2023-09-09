GALENA, Ill. — Try as he might, Roman Romer couldn’t save Galena from every bad bounce on Friday.
But he came close.
Romer went 9-for-14 through the air for 135 yards and a touchdown. But the Pirates could not overcome three crucial turnovers in a 30-16 Northwest Upstate Illini loss to second-ranked Forreston in Galena’s home opener at Korte Field. In the battle of conference contenders, Forreston remained unbeaten at 3-0 while Galena (2-1) suffered its first loss.
“You can’t turn the ball over three times against a team like Forreston,” said Romer, who earned all-conference accolades as a freshman wide receiver last year before shifting under center. “And expect to beat them. Two of the turnovers cost us 14 points. Without that, we’re going to overtime right now.”
It started right off the bat. The Pirates coughed up a turnover on their first play from scrimmage on a bobbled exchange.
Forreston’s Kaleb Sanders recovered the fumble at the Galena 34-yard line, and then capped the Cardinals’ drive himself with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone with 8:27 left in the opening quarter. Owen Mulder plowed in for a 2-point conversion to put the Cardinals up, 8-0.
Jack Ries’ 27-yard run on the Pirates’ next snap jump started Galena’s offense and set the stage for a game-tying drive capped by Romer’s heroics. Somehow, Romer corralled a bouncing, errant snap, escaped a massive oncoming rush and lofted a 28-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Josh McNett.
Romer then scrambled his way in for a 2-point conversion to knot the score.
The Cardinals reclaimed the lead with a pair of no-nonsense drives midway through the second quarter. Neither drive went far, but took plenty of time off the clock and plenty of wind out of the Pirates’ sails.
Forreston took possession at midfield and marched 9 plays — all runs, to grab a 16-8 lead on a 10-yard Mulder run.
Forreston converted two fourth-down tries on the go-ahead scoring drive, including one on a Galena pre-snap penalty. The Cardinals’ continued their ground-and-pound triple option attack. Their only pass of the drive — and one of just three in the first half, came on a successful 2-point conversion try.
Galena’s self-inflicted wounds continued when Forreston’s Micah Nelson recovered the first of two more Galena fumbles.
This time the Cardinals needed to go just 32 yards, but once again used nine-straight runs to go up 22-8 on Dane Setterstrom’s 3-yard TD run.
The damage could have been worse if not for another big play from Romer.
After Coehen Kirchner’s fumble recovery — Forreston’s third of the half — Romer intercepted his counterpart, Brady Gill, in the end zone to thwart a potential dagger from Forreston with 7 seconds left before halftime and kept the Pirates within striking distance.
The dagger would come eventually, however, and it took nearly the entire third quarter to manifest itself.
Forreston’s 18-play, 73-yard scoring drive took all but 43 seconds off the third-quarter clock. The drive — all runs and no passes — featured three fourth-down conversions, the last of which set the stage for Mulder’s second 10-yard TD run.
Romer and the Pirates ran just two plays in the period, but both were completions by Romer trying to claw Galena back.
That Pirates drive ended when Romer chased down another high snap and nearly pulled off a miracle pass on fourth down deep in Forreston territory.
But after forcing a Cardinals’ punt, Galena got another shot. Romer completed all four of his passes during a 65-yard scoring drive He ran for a first down to set up Myles Schumacher’s short touchdown run.