With two weekends remaining in the United States Hockey League regular season, the Clark Cup Playoff picture has started to develop a little clarity.
The Western Conference field has its six qualifiers, although there will be a little jockeying for playoff positioning. In the Eastern Conference, three teams will battle for the final two spots.
Here is a capsule look at both playoff races, with teams listed in order of current standings:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Chicago Steel (36-12-8-1, 81 points) — The Steel have clinched a top-two finish and the first-round bye that goes along with it. They also have the inside track to the top seed. Chicago visits Youngstown twice and Team USA’s U17s once this weekend, then concludes the regular-season with a home-and-home against Muskegon. Chicago will make a fifth straight playoff appearance.
Dubuque Fighting Saints (37-16-2-3, 78 points) — Dubuque has also wrapped up at least second place and a first-round bye and trails Chicago by two points for the East lead. The Saints play a home-and-home with Green Bay this weekend and a home-and-home with Cedar Rapids next weekend. Dubuque can win the Cowbell Cup with a regulation win over Cedar Rapids. The Saints own the USHL’s longest active playoff streak at 11 years, six more than Chicago.
Muskegon Lumberjacks (30-22-3-3, 66 points) — The Lumberjacks have clinched their fourth straight playoff berth because only Madison or Cedar Rapids, but not both, can mathematically still catch them. Muskegon needs just two points to ensure home-ice-advantage in the play-in series. Muskegon visits USA Hockey’s U17s twice this weekend and concludes with a home-and-home against Chicago.
Youngstown Phantoms (27-22-5-4, 63 points) — The Phantoms need just three points or losses by Madison, Cedar Rapids or Team USA to clinch a playoff berth. They also need three points to secure home-ice advantage in the first round. The Phantoms host Chicago twice this weekend and finish with a home-and-home against Team USA’s U17s. The Phantoms missed the playoffs last year.
Madison Capitols (28-28-2-0, 58 points) — The Capitols hold a one-point lead on Cedar Rapids and Team USA with four games to play. They play home-and-home series with Cedar Rapids this weekend and last-place Green Bay next weekend. Madison has not made the playoffs since entering the USHL in 2014.
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (27-28-2-1, 57 points) — Cedar Rapids holds a slight lead on Team USA because it has one more regulation or overtime win than the Americans. The RoughRiders finish with home-and-home series against Madison this weekend and Dubuque next weekend. Cedar Rapids did not play last season due to storm damage at its home arena.
Team USA (26-26-4-1, 57 points) — The U17s host Muskegon twice and Chicago once this weekend, then finish with a home-and-home against Youngstown. The U18 half of the program finished its USHL schedule two weekends ago. The Americans did not make the playoffs last season.
Eliminated — Green Bay (22-32-3-1) is guaranteed a top-three slot in the USHL Draft. The Gamblers have already announced that coach Pat Mikesch will not return next season.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Tri-City Storm (43-10-3-1, 90 points) — The Storm have clinched the Western Conference title and need just two points to secure the Anderson Cup as USHL regular-season champs. They play Lincoln twice and Omaha, Sioux Falls and Fargo once each to conclude the season. The Storm made the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
Sioux City Musketeers (37-16-4-1, 79 points) — The Musketeers will finish second or third and need five points to clinch a first-round bye. They finish with home-and-home series against Des Moines and Omaha. Sioux City made the playoffs for the third straight season.
Lincoln Stars (35-18-2-3, 75 points) — Lincoln will need some help to finish second but will finish no lower than third. The Stars visit Fargo twice this weekend and finish with a home-and-home against Tri-City. Lincoln missed the playoffs last season.
Omaha Lancers (29-23-4-2, 64 points) — The Lancers need just one point or a Fargo loss to clinch fourth and home-ice advantage in the first round. Omaha plays Tri-City and Waterloo this weekend and finished with a home-and-home against Sioux City. Omaha made the playoffs for the second straight season.
Fargo Force (24-27-4-2, 54 points) — Fargo owns a slight edge on Waterloo for fifth place and would need a ton of help to climb into fourth. The Force host Lincoln twice this weekend and finish with one game against Tri-City on Tuesday and a home-and-home with Sioux Falls next weekend. Fargo made the playoffs for the fifth straight season.
Waterloo Black Hawks (25-29-3-1, 54 points) — The Hawks visit Sioux Falls and host Omaha this weekend before finishing with a home-and-home against Des Moines. They will finish fifth or sixth. Waterloo missed the playoffs last season.
Eliminated — Des Moines (18-34-3-2, 41 points) and Sioux Falls (17-34-3-3, 40 points) are the top contenders for the No. 1 pick in the USHL Draft.