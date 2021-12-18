University of Dubuque defensive back Tyler Geiman is an All-American.
Geiman, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior from Beach Park, Ill., was selected to The Associated Press’ NCAA Division III All-America second-team defense on Friday.
Geiman played in all 10 games for the Spartans, registering 39 solo tackles and 59 total stops. He added 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, eight pass break-ups, one forced fumble and led the American Rivers Conference with eight interceptions.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
California Lutheran 90, Loras 82 — At Thousand Oaks, Calif.: Ali Sabet scored 17 points, Rowan McGowen added 16 and Jackson Kolinski and Cole Navigato had 15 each, but the Duhawks couldn’t overcome the Kingsmen.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 58, West Delaware 47 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 24 points and Logan Goedken added 14 as the Trailblazers (5-1) beat the Hawks (4-2).
Bellevue Marquette 54, Wyoming Midland 25 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Caden Kettmann scored 12 points, Isaac Brinker added 11, and 10 different Mohawks scored in a win over Midland.
Cuba City 69, Galena 51 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Max Lucey scored a game-high 23 points, Carter Olson added 22 and Riley Rosenkranz 14, and the Cubans (7-0) rolled past the Pirates (5-2), who got 16 points from Ethan Hefel and 12 from Connor Glasgow.
Warren 50, Argyle 42 — At Warren, Ill.: Reed McNutt scored 16 points, Michael Neff added 11 and Tyler VenHuisen 10, and the Warriors earned an interstate victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 49, West Delaware 40 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers beat the Hawks in their WaMaC Conference rivalry.
Bellevue 46, West Branch 40 — At West Branch, Iowa: The Comets got past the Bears for a River Valley Conference road victory.
Wyoming Midland 47, Bellevue Marquette 40 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored 13 points, but the Mohawks fell at home in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
East Buchanan 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 27 — At Winthrop, Iowa: The Buccaneers routed the Vikings in Tri-Rivers Conference play.
North Linn 60, Maquoketa Valley 35 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Lynx cruised past the Wildcats in their Tri-Rivers Conference matchup.
Mineral Point 80, Boscobel 38 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Blair Watters scored 24 points, Mallory Lindsey added 14, and Ella Chambers and Kennedy Wenger had 11 apiece as Mineral Point routed Boscobel.
Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 25 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds rolled past the Panthers in SWAL action.
Fennimore 47, Southwestern 41 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Golden Eagles edged the Wildcats in SWAL play.
Potosi/Cassville 49, Shullsburg 38 — At Potosi, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville expanded on its five-point halftime lead to beat the Miners in Six Rivers Conference play.
Warren 26, Durand 25 — At Warren, Ill.: Elaina Martin scored nine points as the Warriors held off Durand.
Galena 59, East Dubuque 22 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored 17 points and the Pirates improved to 10-2 overall with a win over the rival Warriors in the Pearl City Tournament championship game on Thursday night.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 42, Pecatonica 33 — At Polo, Ill.: Mickayla Bass scored 12 points and Annie Werner added 10 as River Ridge/Scales Mound improved to 12-0 with a win over Pecatonica at the Polo Tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 0 — At Mystique Community Ice Center: Jack Leverton stopped all 13 shots he faced to lead the Saints in the Midwest High School Hockey League game. Landyn Foht tallied a pair of goals, while Connor Lucas and Owen King also scored. The Saints will host Sioux City tonight and Sunday morning in their last weekend home games until February.
PREP BOWLING
Golden Eagles split — At Cherry Lanes: Will Kamentz rolled a 217-254—471 series to lead the Dubuque Wahlert boys to a 2,927-2,825 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie. Jamie Vondra led the Golden Eagle girls with a 365 series, but the Hawks won, 2,526-2,038.
WRESTLING
Bobcats 1-2 on 1st day of Battle — At Waterloo, Iowa: Western Dubuque tied in each of its first two duals and lost the tiebreakers before beating New Hampton/Turkey Valley (43-33) in the seventh-place match of its opening bracket at the Battle of Waterloo. Jagger McCool (138), Greyson Gardner (182) and Dakota Hoffman (220) each went 3-0 for the Bobcats while Evan Surface (195) was 2-0. The Bobcats lost to Alburnett and Waterloo East by identical 40-39 scores.
West Delaware goes 3-0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Brayden Maury (106), Brent Yonkovic (138), Logan Peyton (152), Will Ward (182/195) and Wyatt Voelker (220) each went 3-0 as West Delaware defeated Waterloo West (70-6), West Des Moines Valley (45-27) and Linn-Mar (48-25) in its bracket at the Battle of Waterloo.
Bobcats JV sweep — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Liam Kelly was 5-0 at 195 pounds as Western Dubuque’s junior varsity defeated Cascade (39-36), Central Elkader (51-24), Clayton Ridge (48-24), Edgewood-Colesburg (60-24) and Postville (43-18) at the Clayton Ridge Duals.
Cascade defeated Elkader (54-18), Clayton Ridge (48-6) and Edgewood-Colesburg (36-28), and lost to Postville (45-33). Dawson Bergan collected his 100th career victory for Ed-Co, which finished the day 2-3. Clayton Ridge was 0-5.