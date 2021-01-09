BELLEVUE, Iowa — Carson Michels doesn’t need to outscore everyone else
He just outworks everyone else.
And one thing generally has led to the other.
Michels scored 35 points to lead Bellevue Marquette to a 69-47 win over Cedar Valley Christian on Friday on Jim Squiers Court at Lynch Auditorium in boys prep basketball.
“His motor just doesn’t quit,” Marquette coach Joel Sieverding said of Michels, the state’s fourth-leading scorer. “He just keeps going at it. Tonight he missed some shots, but then he goes after the second one, and the third one. He just doesn’t let up.
“And he’s out there with a lot of (young) players, and he doesn’t complain. Some guys get down in a situation like that, but he doesn’t. He’s just a true leader on this team.”
Marquette marched out to a quick 6-0 lead on its homecoming celebration, connecting on its first two shots from the field and a pair of free throws from Michels, who came into the game averaging 29.6 points per game.
The Huskies’ first points came with 5:25 left in the first on a Drew Grimm 3-pointer and sliced the Mohawks’ lead in half.
Nati Kejella added a trey for CVC moments later — a bank shot from straight on, to keep things close early.
But Marquette pulled away with an 11-0 run and eventually closed the quarter with a 10-point lead.
Michels scored from everywhere. His two offensive-rebound putbacks started and finished the spurt. He scored in transition off his own steal, created free-throw opportunities and stepped back for two wide-open 3-pointers on the rare occasions when the Huskies lost track of him.
The 6-foot senior also shared the wealth, though. Against expected double- and triple-teams, Michels found the open man when he needed to. His bounce-pass assist to Aza Berthel closed out the first quarter.
Nolan Tracy buried a 3 for Marquette to start the second quarter. The rest was Michels. He scored the Mohawks’ next 12 points — another mixed bag of 3s, putbacks and good old right-place, right-time instincts.
It was clear CVC’s plan was to match Michels buckets with 3-pointers. The Huskies launched 14 long balls in the first half alone.
Tracy hit his second 3-pointer early in the third, but the Mohawks went cold from the field, missing eight of their next nine shots.
CVC took advantage, cutting into a Mohawk lead that had reached 16. When Levi Telecky cashed in a basket and was fouled, the Huskies looked like they would make it a single-digit deficit.
Once again it was Michels who keyed the reset for Marquette. His bucket snapped a 6-0 Huskies run, he dropped a perfect pass to assist Tracy’s layup, then closed the third with a three-point play to put Marquette squarely back in command, 56-38.
“It got a little close there,” Michels said. “But we called a timeout and settled it down a little and were able to pull away.”
As impressive as the close of the third was, the quintessential Michels variety-pack highlight reel came during a lightning-quick barrage in the final moments of the fourth. Another offensive-rebound putback, followed by a transition layup and a mid-range jumper on three consecutive trips up the floor salted the game away.
“We have a lot of young players so I know I have to be a leader,” Michels said. “If that means scoring, then I need to score and if it means rebounding and playing defense, I’ve got to do that, too.”