Here is a capsule look at area baseball teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference:
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jake Oglesby (1st season)
Last year — 16-13 overall, 14-12 Tri-Rivers
Season opener — Monday vs. Edgewood Colesburg
Returning starters — Carson Michels (jr., INF), Zach Templeton (soph., INF/OF), Aza Berthel (jr., INF), Brady Templeton (jr., C/INF/OF), Nick Hager (sr., OF), Christian Prull (jr., C/INF), Matt Brinker (jr., INF).
Outlook — Oglesby brings a winning attitude from his days as a standout player at both Dubuque Wahlert and Loras College, where he serves as an assistant on Carl Tebon’s staff after graduating last spring. He inherits a solid nucleus, led by honorable mention all-Tri-Rivers selection Berthel, who batted .348 with 19 RBIs and posted a 6-5 record and 2.79 ERA in 42-plus innings as a sophomore. Michels (.256), Zach Templeton (.267) and Brady Templeton (.276) are among the top offensive threats returning.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURGCoach — Aaron Hamann (12th season, 133-201 overall)
Last year — 7-23 overall, 5-21 Tri-Rivers
Season opener — Monday at Bellevue Marquette
Returning letterwinners — Alex Jones (sr., INF/P), Spencer Staner (sr., P/C), Quintin Hess (jr., P/C/INF), Cameron Knipper (jr., OF), Carson Knipper (jr., INF/P), Parker Rochford (jr., INF/P), Edmar Cipriano-Cruz (fr., INF/P).
Promising newcomers —Aaron Kloser (soph., P/C), Michael Bush (fr., INF/P), Peyton Gaul (fr., INF/P), Bo Kelzer (fr., OF/C), Mason Schilling (fr., INF/P), Caden Cole (8th, INF/P), Zander Knipper (8th, OF/P), Bennett Steger (8th, INF/P).
Outlook — The Vikings look to be in rebuilding mode after graduating a large senior class of contributors, and they will have only two seniors to lean on for leadership. Jones earned all-Tri-Rivers Conference honors last season after batting .363 with 15 RBIs and posting a 3.41 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26-plus innings of work. Staner hit .33 and Rochford batted .400 but in limited action.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Randy Turner (1st season)
Last year — 12-16 overall, 12-14 Tri-Rivers
Season opener — Monday at Springville
Top underclassmen last season — A.J Ambundo, Parker Sternhagen, Michael Schaul, Owen Mensen, Andrew Holtz, Miguel Bojorquez, Aspen Kraus.
Outlook — Sternhagen earned first-team all-Tri-Rivers accolades as a sophomore last season after batting .425 (37-for-87) with 15 RBis and going 7-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 50 innings of work. Ambundo hit .380, and Holtz batted .304. Holtz also went 2-3 while pitching 27-plus innings.