FARLEY, Iowa — Rex Massey may not have been expecting perfection Tuesday night.
But his Western Dubuque Bobcats practically delivered it anyway.
Morgan Hosch’s bloop single scored Hannah Hoefer with the game-ending run in a 12-2 five-inning Western Dubuque victory over 13th-ranked Maquoketa in an Iowa Class 4A regional final at Farley Park, sending the Bobcats to the state tournament for the fourth time in program history.
WD won the 2021 state title, and head to Fort Dodge with a 29-9 record. The Cardinals, champions of the River Valley Conference North Division, bow out at 26-10.
“I’ve never seen a group in any sport execute a game plan as well as we did tonight,” Massey said. “We drew up a pretty good game plan, but they really ran it perfectly.”
With both teams running their ace to the mound, runs figured to be hard to come by.
They weren’t.
At least for Western Dubuque.
The Bobcats scored nine unanswered runs over the final two innings off Maquoketa’s 20-game winner Carley Cavanaugh.
The Bobcats countered in the circle with Kiya Steger, who fanned two in the opening frame and followed that with two more in the second inning and never flinched in the circle all night.
Cavanaugh, a strikeout machine in the regular season, had none against the Bobcats.
She walked one WD batter in the first, but escaped damage. But she followed with three more free passes in the home half of the second which loaded the bases, and the Bobcats capitalized.
Anna Haverland drove in the game’s first run, slapping a grounder between short and third.
With the bases still loaded, WD leadoff hitter Carson Koerperich fought off several pitches before ripping a liner into right field to score two more runs and put the Bobcats up, 3-0.
The Cardinals loaded the bases themselves with three singles in the third, but Steger made it three straight frames with two strikeouts, none bigger than the inning-ending changeup that caught Kalyn Hackman looking for the second straight time.
Maquoketa eventually broke through to touch Steger for a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.
But the Cardinals’ attempt to tie things up was thwarted by a laser of a relay throw by WD third baseman Melanie Runde, who gunned down Maquouketa’s Audree Kuhlman at the plate, sending the home crowd to its feet.
“That was a great throw and a great tag (by Kaitlyn Thole). When we play good defense, teams aren’t going to score a lot of runs on us,” Massey said. “Our pitching’s too good.”
WD got those two runs back with three straight hits in the bottom half of the fourth to grab a 5-2 lead with Steger stepping to the plate. Steger helped herself with a chopper over the left side of the infield that drove in Koerperich, who doubled in a run two batters earlier.
Runde opened the fifth with a double into the gap and came in to score when Haverland collected her third hit on a successful squeeze bunt single.
Hoefer had a two-run double before scoring on Hosch’s game-ender.
Hosch and Haverland each went 3-for-3 for the Bobcats.
Steger struck out seven and walked just one.
“I just tried to stay calm,” Steger said. “I knew my defense behind me was going to be fine. Coach said we couldn’t have played it any better. We played tough competition this year and that was an indicator of what we were capable of.”