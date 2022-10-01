There weren’t many chances in the first half.
Dubuque Wahlert couldn’t manufacture enough in the second.
Waukon used a methodical offense to churn up yardage and melt precious minutes off the clock — and established itself as the Iowa Class 2A District 4 title favorite.
Noah Hatlan ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and Waukon knocked off 2A No. 7-ranked Wahlert, 28-6, on Friday night at the Rock Bowl.
Hatlan threw for 173 yards and ran for 80 as the Indians improved to 3-3 overall, 3-0 in 2A District 4.
“This is a tough team,” said Wahlert defensive back Jerren Gille, who intercepted his third pass of the season. “We played hard. It’s not the outcome we were looking for, but we’ll get better. We’ll come back from this.”
Waukon methodically worked its way downfield on the game’s opening drive, moving 84 yards in 18 plays — twice converting on fourth down — and milking more than 7 minutes off the clock before Hatlan ran for a 4-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead with 4:26 left in the opening quarter.
“It’s crushing. It’s demoralizing,” Wahlert linebacker J.P. Weber said. “It sucks when you can’t get off the field. It’s tough, but we’ve got to do better.”
That was just the start of Waukon’s clock-control offense — and set the tone for the rest of the game.
Wahlert (4-2, 2-1 2A-4) ran just 18 plays in the first half — for 48 yards — and Waukon held a 15:53-7:56 advantage in time of possession at halftime.
Hatlan connected with Nash Pearson for a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then ran in the two-point conversion that gave the Indians a 14-0 halftime lead.
Wahlert, which ran for just 29 yards in the game, doubled its first-half production on the opening drive of the second half, moving 71 yards in 15 plays before Bryce Rudiger hit Zach Callahan for a 15-yard touchdown on fourth and goal.
Waukon blocked the extra point, then answered with a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive as Hatlan’s 1-yard run gave the Indians a 21-6 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Eagles turned the ball over on downs at their own 45 with 10:51 left and Waukon’s Jakob Regan took the next snap to the house for a 28-6 lead with 10:39 left.
Rudiger completed 10 of 23 passes for 117 yards. Ryan Brosius caught four passes for 51 yards and was the team’s leading rusher, gaining 13 yards on five attempts.
Kenny Petraitis recovered a fumble for Wahlert.
“It gives us something for us to go take a look in the mirror and see where we are. This game will make us better,” Eagles coach Jamie Marshall said. “We’ve got a great group of guys in the locker room, and I’m confident we’ll bounce back. But this one hurts.”
