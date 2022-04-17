Hailey Stich has seen the Wisconsin women’s volleyball team before.
But never like this.
“We got to go up and see them in the Final Four in Madison and watch them play,” said Stich, a senior at Cuba City. “It’s really cool to see them here, though, since I’m coming here. It’s crazy.”
The tri-state volleyball community turned out on Friday night to watch a spring exhibition contest between the defending NCAA Division I national champion Badgers and the University of Northern Iowa, held at the University of Dubuque’s Stoltz Sports Center. The near capacity of 1,300 fans attended.
“I really think women’s sports in general are on the rise,” UD volleyball coach April Elsbernd said. “Looking at attendance between last year’s national tournament for volleyball and the women’s basketball tournament this year, I’m hoping that the powers that be start to realize that women’s sports is revenue generating. There’s a huge desire to showcase these sports and it just goes to show that this is a spring scrimmage, and we sold out in 40 minutes in Dubuque, Iowa. I think opportunities like this — there’s young girls and young boys running around — people to really showcase the sport to and see some really high-level athletes.”
The Badgers had to rally out of an early deficit to top the Panthers, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23. The event was a showcase for not only perspective UD students and athletes, but alums.
“It’s so exciting to see, being a volleyball coach and I have three girls and they love volleyball,” said Cascade volleyball coach Mary Frake, who just completed her 15th season leading the Cougars in which she topped 300 career wins. She starred on the softball diamond with the Spartans. “They’re growing up in the gym, and just being able to see Wisconsin and UNI, both just always having great programs, it’s a great opportunity for all of us who are close by to be able to watch both of these teams.
“It’s so awesome here, especially as a UD grad. It’s even better than when I went here. This used to be the old Stoltz gym, so it was nothing like this. Every opportunity that we get to bring the kids back here to watch games, like volleyball, basketball or track meets, we try to take advantage of it. UD has an awesome campus right now. This provides a great chance for them to pull folks in and see what they’ve done here.”
What they’re doing at UD hasn’t gone unnoticed, and three area volleyball standouts who are set to become Spartans were in the stands watching the Badgers.
Stich, along with Hempstead’s Ashley Glennon and Senior’s Alana McDermott, sat together as future teammates to enjoy the contest.
“It’s really cool to see such a high-level volleyball team,” said Glennon, a TH all-area second team selection this past season who earned All-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team accolades with 353 digs, 215 kills, 35 blocks, 18 aces and 10 assists. “Just stepping into the place that we’re about to play at next year, it’s really cool to get to see something like that. We’ve been getting to watch them on TV a lot, but now getting to see them in person on our home court is super cool.”
Stich etched her name as one of the best to ever play for Cuba City, finishing her final season with 366 kills, 276 digs, 50 aces, 12 assists and six blocks. She was named the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League Player of the Year for a second straight season and closed her career with more than 1,000 kills and digs.
“It was such a great experience getting to play at Cuba, especially considering we were such a little school,” Stich said. “They have a variety of kids coming in and COVID year really hit me. I had to play club ball and school season and I suffered a stress fracture. I was in a boot when I was not playing, took it off when I was playing, and then when I was done, put the boot right back on. So I had to overcome some injuries. But, it’s nice to stay close to home in the next step of my career so my family can see me play.”
McDermott was a defensive specialist for the Rams’ breakout season this fall and ranked 25th in all of Iowa with 462 digs. She earned all-MVC Valley Division first team and is a high-energy player that’s hoping to bring plenty to the Spartans.
“It’s special to see such a successful D-I school right here on our floor. It’s inspiring to watch them play,” McDermott said. “I want to be like that. I want to put 100% into every game and play like that. All the incoming freshmen are just so excited to be here and start next season ourselves.”
When the evening came to a close, the showcase was a success not only for area volleyball fans, but for the burgeoning campus at the university.
“It’s a great opportunity to showcase our campus and our volleyball program,” Elsbernd said. “Hopefully we got some extra sets of eyes on campus not realizing what’s right here in their backyard.”