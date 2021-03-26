Guy Kopp changed his mind shortly after the Cuba City school board voted to postpone its high school football season until the spring.
The Cubans football coach originally was against playing in the fall, but as fellow programs in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League opted out of the conference and joined others to play their own unique fall season, Kopp switched sides.
It was too late, but it was still a blessing. Cuba City and four other area programs open their abbreviated alternate spring seasons tonight.
“It’s no one’s fault except this damn pandemic, the reason we didn’t play in the fall,” Kopp said. “Whether other schools chose to do it, they saw something, but we tried.
“The thing I’m most proud of, we have been face-to-face since the start of school. We have never had to take off or close down because of COVID. So we’ve done the right things. So that’s what I’m most proud of. You know what, if that meant not playing football in the fall and we’re still going to school, hey, we did the right thing. People say, ‘well you guys are in school, you should be playing.’ Well, I’d much rather be in school going face to face because it’s about education first and then athletics second.”
A long pandemic spring that saw the remainder of all winter and spring sports canceled by the onset of the pandemic turned into an even longer summer and fall for the schools that opted out of playing football in the fall.
For the schools that did opt out, basketball was their first opportunity for competition in a year. It’s been even longer since they got onto the gridiron.
Cuba City is joined by area programs Southwestern, Fennimore, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg and Black Hawk/Warren in the spring season.
“It was a long delay, 18 months basically without pads, so they were excited to get going,” Fennimore coach Boone Tollefson said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them, and again, I think they’re just excited to get back on the competition field.”
That long delay presents a challenge for coaches. It’s not the only challenge, either.
Tollefson said this season was the first in his career that a preseason practice was cancelled because of snow. Spring naturally is more rainy than fall, so natural grass fields are expected to take more damage throughout even a shortened season.
Cuba City and Illinois’ Galena will both be playing some or all of their home games at Southwestern’s new artificial turf field to avoid the wear and tear on their own grass fields. Cuba City’s home finale is scheduled to be played in Cuba City.
Football in the spring also conflicts with other sports and opportunities, which Kopp said has held the Cubans’ roster under 50 kids for the first time in his tenure.
The big challenge, though, Tollefson said, is just the time. Normally, teams have all the time they need in August to acclimatize to full pads and equipment. Teams can have long practices or even two-a-day practices in August before school starts.
Now, that’s not an option.
“A game like football with lots of moving parts, you’re used to those long practices,” Tollefson said, noting that in many years the first two or three actual games occur before the first official day of school. “Right now there’s a lot of moving parts that you really have to take into account, so that’s the biggest challenge. But our kids have been up to that challenge and have done a great job.”
Tollefson said his practice plans haven’t changed other than the time. Programs still followed an acclimatization protocol with two days in helmets and no pads followed by three days in just the top shell before going to full pads.
“You still follow those processes, you just have a little bit more time when you do it in August and have those 4-hour practices or such,” he said. “It was a little steeper learning curve and I told the kids going into the season, we’re going to have to learn a lot, just as much in a little bit less time. So that’s, again, the biggest challenge. But everybody’s in the same boat. Everybody’s got school during the day and nobody has those full days to focus just on football.”
It might be easy to look at those challenges and see a hassle.
For those who had opportunities taken away, it’s anything but.
“I’m excited just to be on the football field. As a person I feel better. I haven’t done anything for a year, know what I mean?” Kopp said. “We’re approaching it this way, we didn’t have any games in the fall, so every day, every practice, every scrimmage, every game we get is a bonus.
“Our season could end tomorrow with COVID — it was already taken away from us in the fall — so we’re approaching it one day at a time, take this opportunity and make it work.”