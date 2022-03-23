Stephen Halliday had an up-close look at the offensive artistry Sean Farrell brought to the United States Hockey League.
So, passing the current Harvard University freshman for the league’s Tier I career scoring record means even more to the Dubuque Fighting Saints veteran center.
Halliday, who spent one season with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces and the past three with the Saints, recorded a goal and an assist Saturday night at Muskegon to raise his four-season point total to 197 in 204 games. Earlier this season, he passed Shane Sooth for Dubuque’s Tier I scoring lead and 1980s legend Steve MacSwain’s all-time mark. The USHL is celebrating its 20th season as the country’s lone Tier I hockey circuit.
Farrell accumulated 196 points in 159 games, including two years with the National Team Development Program and two with the Chicago Steel, and last season passed current Winnipeg Jets star Kyle Connor, who piled up 195 points for Youngstown from 2012-15. A Montreal Canadiens prospect, Farrell represented USA Hockey at the Olympics last month in China.
“Sean Farrell is an unbelievable player who will probably be in the NHL, either next year or the year after, so it’s a pretty cool feeling to be able to pass a guy like him,” said Halliday, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward from Glenwood, Md. “I had the chance to play against him for three years, and he’s just an unbelievable player. It’s super cool to be in the same company as a guy like that, and it’s humbling to pass him for such a prestigious honor.”
Halliday, a 19-year-old Ohio State University recruit, tallied 10 goals and 34 points for Central Illinois after being selected first overall in the USHL Futures Draft in 2018. Dubuque selected Halliday in a dispersal draft when the Flying Aces folded, and he has added 53 goals and 163 points and has set career highs with 30 goals, 47 assists and 77 points as the league’s leading scorer through 51 games.
“Obviously, offense is his calling card, and he’s very deserving of the all-time scoring record,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “But the fact that he wanted to come back to Dubuque this year and round out his game to become a complete 200-foot player speaks volumes about him and what he wants to do in hockey.
“He wants to be a well-rounded guy who plays in all situations, not just a guy who goes on the ice in offensive situations. It’s a great attitude to have. A lot of guys with his offensive talent wouldn’t do that, but it says a lot about him that he wants to be that complete player.”
Halliday has also significantly improved his NHL draft stock after being passed over in each of the past two seasons. NHL Central Scouting listed him 108th among North American Skaters on its midseason rankings, and, in January, he stood out in front of scouts from all 32 NHL teams during the BioSteel All-American Game in Plymouth, Mich.
“There’s no reason why a team won’t pick him this year,” said teammate Tristan Lemyre, who scored a power play goal on the Halliday assist that set the Tier I scoring record. “Every time he comes to the rink, he wants to get better, and that shows in how much he improved his foot speed last summer. He’s just a great person to be around because he wants to help make his teammates better.
“We’re pretty close friends, so I consider it a privilege to share that moment with him. He made a really nice play, like he always does, and I was super happy to be a part of it with him.”
Halliday’s reach extends well beyond the ice.
“Stephen exemplifies what a Fighting Saint is, both on and off the ice,” said Kalle Larsson, the Saints’ president of hockey operations and general manager. “He is the first to reach out to new draft picks and affiliates, he stays in touch with former players, and he obviously has an impact on the ice every single day.”