Ryan Beck and Kenny Connors scored shootout goals and Paxton Geisel played flawlessly in the skills competiton Friday night to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-1 victory at Des Moines in United States Hockey League action.
The two teams wrap up a home-and-home series at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Beck and Connors, the second and third shooters in the shootout, both beat goaltender Lucas Szyszka from the left faceoff circle on their attempts. Connors secured the win after Geisel denied Paul Davey and Killian Kiecker-Olson in the shootout to earn his fourth victory of the season and lower his goals against average to 3.14.
The Saints opened the scoring following a somewhat clumsy passing sequence in the top of the Des Moines zone while the teams skated 4-on-4 late in the first period. Zane Demsey kept the puck inside the blue line, and Beck settled it and sprung Connor Kurth with a touch pass in the left circle, where Kurth wired his 11th goal of the season inside the left post behind Szyszka at 13:49.
Des Moines tied the game with seven seconds remaining in the middle period. Geisel stopped Chase Ramsey’s shot from the right point, but Kiecker-Olson pounced on the rebound and scored his eighth goal of the season.
Szyszka gave his team a chance to win in his first start since allowing 10 goals in a 10-2 loss at Tri-City last Friday. Geisel also turned in his best performance of the season after allowing two goals in three other starts.
The Saints enjoyed three golden opportunities in the first 90 seconds of overtime. But Szyszka denied Connor Kurth on a breakaway and stopped Stephen Halliday from in tight twice shortly thereafter.
Des Moines had its own opportunity to win the game after the Saints took a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty with 2:27 remaining in the extra session. Saints goalie Paxton Geisel came up large during the 4-on-3 advantage to force the shootout.
The Buccaneers finished with a 24-21 edge in shots. Dubuque went 0-for-5 on the power play and denied all four of Des Moines’ man-advantage situations.
The Saints called up a pair of Mid-Fairfield (Conn.) Rangers players while dealing with a rash of injuries. Lucas St. Louis, a Harvard commit and the son of former NHLer Martin St. Louis, skated on a defense pairing with Austin Oravetz, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute commit Ryan Sanborn served as the back-up goaltender.