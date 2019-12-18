Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90 following a battle with cancer, the university announced Tuesday night.
“We are proud to know that our father’s life had a positive influence on so many people, the players, the coaches, and the fans who played for, worked with, and supported his long and successful coaching career,” the Fry family said in a statement released by the university. “His legend will live forever with the people he touched and inspired, and the programs he led to greater heights.
“Though Hayden was born in Texas and moved there more recently to be closer to our family, his love for the University of Iowa, his players and coaches, the people of Iowa, and the state of Iowa, is well known. Hayden often shared, ‘I’ll Always Be a Hawkeye.’”
Fry’s death was mourned throughout Iowa and the nation on Tuesday.
“The Tiger Hawk is crying tonight,” said Gary Dolphin, the longtime Voice of the Hawkeyes. “It’s a sad day, but certainly a day that we can think about the impact that Hayden Fry had not only on the football program but the entire campus, the entire University of Iowa.”
Fry, a native of Eastland, Texas, coached the Hawkeyes from 1979-98, compiling an overall record of 143-89-6. He led Iowa to three Big Ten championships and three Rose Bowl appearances. Fry, a 2003 inductee of the College Football Hall of Fame, was 232-178-10 in a 37-year career that also saw stops at SMU and North Texas.
Fry died within weeks of longtime Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott, who hired him away from North Texas in 1979.
“Iowa Athletics has lost an icon, a man that raised the bar for every Hawkeye program, and every member of our athletics department,” Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said. “Hayden was respected by everyone who knew him. His passing creates a void for all those who played for, coached with, and supported his successful tenure as our head football coach.”
Fry’s incredible coaching tree — which has seen 13 former assistants accept NCAA Division I head coaching jobs — includes current Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, former Wisconsin coaches Barry Alvarez and Bret Bielema, former Iowa State coach Dan McCarney and former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder.
“There are two men who played large roles in my coaching career: One is my mentor, Joe Moore. The other is Hayden Fry,” Ferentz said in a statement. “Hayden Fry is a college football icon and an Iowa legend. His Hall of Fame career is well known, but personally, he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career. I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired. He’s been a great mentor and a true friend. I am forever grateful to him.
“Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Shirley, their children and the entire Fry family. We hope that Hayden’s legacy of integrity and high character will provide his family comfort during this difficult time.”
Dolphin credits Fry with building the current success of the Hawkeye athletic programs.
“He was certainly ahead of his time. He was probably one of the most innovative coaches to step on the football field,” Dolphin said. “One of the most amazing things to me was his ability to surround himself with great coaching talent. ...
“That was probably the most amazing thing about him that struck me down through the years. That and he never, ever forgot your name. If he ever met you, honest to God, he would remember your first name forever. That was who he was.”
Fry famously painted the Kinnick Stadium visitor’s locker room pink in an effort to build a competitive edge for the home team.
He also gave the Hawkeyes their classic black and gold look.
Dolphin said Fry called Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll for permission to model the Hawkeyes’ jerseys after Pittsburgh’s.
“Noll replied, ‘Well, yeah, sure as long as you’re going to win,’” Dolphin said. “The guy was just an incredible mind for offensive football. He really changed the way football was played in the Big Ten.”
He also changed Iowa’s place in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes had posted 17 consecutive losing seasons prior to Fry’s hiring, but went to a bowl game in 14 of Fry’s 20 seasons as head coach.
In addition to building a legacy through his assistants who went on to find their own glory as head coaches, Fry also attracted other coaches to Iowa City — part of his legacy that will continue to live on.
“To me it all started with Hayden. Once Iowa football got going, now granted Lute Olson was here prior to Hayden, but Hayden’s arrival got Iowa basketball on the map,” Dolphin said. “Iowa has always drawn well in football, but nothing like the explosion we saw when Hayden got it going. He just changed the feel about Iowa football with the Tiger Hawk, and once they started going to Rose Bowls and winning Big Ten championships fairly regularly under his watch, everyone wanted to be a part of that and that included wrestling and football and basketball and women’s basketball.
“It just seemed to explode once Hayden got his foothold in Iowa City.”