Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Beitz (top) tries to turn New London’s Trent Wilkerson during their 195-pound second-round match at the Iowa Class 1A state wrestling tournament Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Beitz won that match, and then won again on Thursday to reach the state semifinals.
Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Beitz continued his march toward the state finals.
He also secured himself a top-six finish with a 6-3 victory over Nodaway Valley’s Ashton Honnold in the 195-pound quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 1A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Beitz, seeded third, improved to 36-3 and will face second-seeded Josh Glendening (47-1) in this morning’s semifinals.
Wildcats teammate Brady Davis wasn’t so fortunate after running into Bon Bosco’s top-seeded Jared Thiry in the quarterfinals. Thiry pinned the eighth-seeded junior in 4:48, dropping Davis into the blood round, where he can secure a spot on the medal stand with a win over No. 5-seeded Logan Wright of West Branch.
Davis will be joined in the consolation fourth round by teammate Aiden Salow (285), Bellevue’s Jack Hiland (220) and Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores (106).
Hiland pinned Southwest Valley’s Dillon Inman in 3:18 in the consolation second round before winning a 5-1 decision over Montezuma’s Kennen Roadcap in the consolation third round. The 11th-seeded junior will face 10th-seeded Gavin DeHoogh of Western Christian in the blood round.
Flores, a senior seeded ninth, won both of his consolation matches by fall Thursday to move within a victory of the medal stand. He stuck Kingsley-Pierson’s Evan Jagodzinse in just 22 seconds in the consolation second round before pinning Don Bosco’s Kanaan Delagardelle in 4:59. He will wrestle Lisbon’s fourth-seeded Wesley Sadler in Friday’s consolation fourth round.
Salow, seeded 10th, pinned Rockford’s Zach Pearce (2:24) and Wapsie Valley’s Derek Hilsenbeck (0:59). He will wrestle sixth-seeded Keegan McMillan of West Sioux in the blood round.
Beckman Catholic’s Alex Hageman (170) was eliminated in the consolation second round. Trailblazers teammate Ryan Funke (182) was ousted in the consolation third round.
