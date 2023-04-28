Cascade had the hurdles and distance events on lock down a day before taking the Drake Relays stage.
Hallie Kelchen won the 1,500 (5:11.93) and 3,000 (11:17.83), Devin Simon won the 100 hurdles (16.04) and Mya Curry won the 400 hurdles (1:09.22) as Cascade won the Cascade Invitational over Maquoketa, 131-91, on Thursday night in Cascade, Iowa.
Simon and Curry teamed with Kate Green and Brianna Koppes to win the shuttle hurdle relay (1:07.53), and Curry and Kelchen added a win in the distance medley relay (4:34.33) with Molly Roling and Addison Frake.
Maquoketa Valley’s Taryn Burbridge won the 800 (2:28.67) and anchored the quartet of Lily Huber, Lanni Beaman and McKenna Thompson to gold in the sprint medley (1:56.82). The Wildcats’ 4x200 relay of Huber, Izzy Heffernan, Lili Bauers and Thompson (1:52.09) and 4x400 relay of Huber, Thompson, Beaman and Burbridge won in 4:14.23.
Bellevue’s Morgan Meyer won the long jump (15-1), and Maquoketa’s 4x800 relay team of Justice Armbruster, Allison Bean, Kalyn Hackman and Clare Hackman won in 10:31.56.
BOYS PREP TRACK
Rams win — At Cascade, Iowa: Nate Obbink delivered Dubuque Senior’s lone victory, winning the 110 hurdles in 15.69 and helping the Rams outlast host Cascade, 126-119, at the Cascade Invitational.
Cascade’s Luka Rickels won the 400 (51.46) and joined with Will Hosch, Jack Menster and Quinn Casey to win the 4x400 relay (3:33.51). Trever Finzel, Jake Hosch, Andrew Kaalberg and Adam Knapper won the distance medley relay in 3:51.31, and Casey cleared 5-10 to win the high jump.
Beckman Catholic’s Andrew Schlarrmann won the 3,200 (10:38.33), Arturo Venegas won the shot put (44-8 ¼) and Morgan Schulte won the discus (142-9).
Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane won the 400 hurdles (56.43) and joined Carter Klaren, Arion Rave and Kash Hunt to win the shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.94). Matthew Schaul won the 800 in 2:08.74.
GIRLS GOLF
Rams 3rd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jordan Westhoff shot 44 and Olivia Duschen added a 46 as Dubuque Senior (185) finished third behind Cedar Rapids Xavier (161) and Cedar Falls (163) at Twin Pines Golf Course. Iowa City Liberty (203) was fourth.
Bobcats runner-up — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: McKenna Stackis shot 37 to finish second overall, and Western Dubuque (158) finished two strokes behind Cedar Rapids Prairie (156) at Airport National Golf Course. Waterloo West (173) was third, followed by Cedar Rapids Jefferson (189).
PREP BASEBALL
Fennimore 19, Southwestern 0 (4 innings) — At Fennimore, Wis.: Macoy Miles was 3-for-3, and Ethan Scheckler, Max Miles and Lucas Lendosky added two hits apiece to lead the Golden Eagles to a rout of the Wildcats.
Highland 5, Potosi/Cassville 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville was limited to just three hits in a Six Rivers Conference loss to the Cardinals.
Galena 2, River Ridge/Scales Mound 1 — At Hanover, Ill.: Parker Studtmann struck out seven and scattered five hits over seven innings and drove in a run at the plate as the Pirates clipped River Ridge/Scales Mound.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cuba City 10, Southwestern 2 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Brooklyn Droessler went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Addy Schauff was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs as the Cubans beat the Wildcats.
Galena 8, Scales Mound/River Ridge 6 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Ava Hahn struck out 13 in the pitching circle and Brooke Dittmar drove in three runs as the Pirates beat Scales Mound/River Ridge.
BOYS TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Washington 7, Dubuque Hempstead 2 — At Roos Courts: Jake Althaus won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Grant Nelson for a win at No. 2 doubles as the Mustangs lost to the Warriors.
Linn-Mar 8, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Bock Mueller and Quinn Walsh won at No. 3 doubles for the Golden Eagles’ lone win in a loss to the Lions.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 5, Linn-Mar 4 — At Marion, Iowa: Sophie Their, Grace Zhang, Lilah Takes, Riley Heiar and Claire King won singles matches as the Golden Eagles beat the Lions.
