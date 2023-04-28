05212022-statetrack2022-21-sg.JPG
Devin Simon runs the Iowa Class 2A 100-meter hurdles at last year’s state meet in Des Moines. Simon won the 100 hurdles and helped Cascade win the shuttle hurdle relay at Thursday’s Cascade Invitational.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Cascade had the hurdles and distance events on lock down a day before taking the Drake Relays stage.

Hallie Kelchen won the 1,500 (5:11.93) and 3,000 (11:17.83), Devin Simon won the 100 hurdles (16.04) and Mya Curry won the 400 hurdles (1:09.22) as Cascade won the Cascade Invitational over Maquoketa, 131-91, on Thursday night in Cascade, Iowa.

