EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Even before the game started, Ike Jones was the man of the night. Shortly after kickoff, he left no doubt.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s senior running back was crowned homecoming king shortly before game time. Fifteen minutes later, he had made a strong case for another title — MVP.
Jones ran wild for three touchdowns in an explosive 32-point first quarter as the Vikings routed Calamus-Wheatland, 78-0, Friday night.
Jones returned to action Friday after missing last week with concussion symptoms. His two early punt returns of 22 and 25 yards set Ed-Co up in prime scoring position. From there, Jones got loose on the second play of the first possession for a 25-yard scoring run. He needed even less time on the second drive, taking the first play 10 yards at 8:06 of the first quarter and an early 16-0 lead.
“It was a very special night,” Jones said. “It was great to get back out here and make up for lost time and celebrate the win with the guys.”
Jones burst loose for a 31-yard scoring run on the third play of the next drive and the Vikings (4-1) had a commanding 24-0 advantage in the blink of an eye.
With a sigh of relief after the game, Edgewood-Colesburg head coach James Rochford welcomed Jones’ return to the lineup.
“Well, I needed that,” Rochford said. “(Jones) picked up right where he left off. It’s just one of those things where you go, ‘It’s just a football game, so we will get you back when you are ready’. You want the kids to be healthy and he proved that he was tonight.”
The Vikings surrendered just 42 yards of total offense in the first half and forced punts on the Warriors’ first six possessions.
“The defense was great all the way around,” Rochford said. “When the JV defense came in the second half, I fully expected to give up a touchdown or two against their varsity. They really held strong, played well, and delivered some hits. And that’s good because they need those reps. Those guys need to be able to step up to that next level and this was a nice start for them.”
And if it wasn’t all going Ed-Co’s way already, they also forced a fumble that set up a scoring drive, and recovered an accidental onside kick.
Dawson Bergan contributed to the scoring barrage with touchdown runs of 40 and 48 yards, before Jones found the promised land again with a 59-yard scamper. Pryce Rochford put the final touches on an electric first half with a 37-yard rushing score for a 52-0 halftime lead.
The Vikings converted seven of their 19 first-half offensive plays into touchdowns.
Jones ran for four scores and 135 yards, and Bergan rushed for two touchdowns and 95 yards in the first 24 minutes. Deservedly so, each was given the rest of the night off.
The Vikings tacked on scoring runs from Pryce Rochford, Caden Cole, and Grady Mather to close the scoring in the second half.
With four straight wins under their belt, Jones is looking forward to next week’s marquee matchup with Lansing Kee.
“The fact that we can come out here and do as well as we have so far has really boosted our team’s confidence,” he said. “We just need to keep doing what we’re doing and we’ll hang with them and come out with the ‘W.’