While the offense remained hot, the Dubuque Hempstead baseball team dropped its first game of the season on Monday night.
The Mustangs beat Iowa City Liberty, 10-2, in the opener but fell to the Lightning in the nightcap, 9-5, in West Liberty, Iowa.
Trey Schaber went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, while Zach Sabers and Logan Runde added two hits apiece in support of Game 1 winner Andrue Henry. But the Mustangs, who moved to No. 5 in the Class 4A coaches poll earlier in the day, took their first loss of the season in the nightcap. Kellen Strohmeyer had a pair of hits, but Hempstead (9-1) couldn’t overcome a seven-run first inning by Liberty.
DeWitt Central 9-3, Maquoketa 1-6 — At DeWitt, Iowa: Hunter Manning went 2-for-4, Kasey Coakley drove in a pair of runs, and Payton Mangler scattered 10 hits as Maquoketa (12-6) won the second game to split with Class 3A No. 1-ranked Central (15-3). Kole Harmon had a pair of hits for the Cardinals in the opener.
Dyersville Beckman 12-0, Marion 10-12 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers moved to 8-11 with the WaMaC Conference split with the Indians.
West Delaware 10-6, Mount Vernon 5-8 — At Manchester, Iowa: Kyle Cole went 5-for-9 with seven RBIs as West Delaware (9-6) split the WaMaC twin bill. Will Ward and Kukas Meyer had two hits each in the opener.
Edgewood-Colesburg 8-8, Central City 6-3 — At Edgewood-Colesburg: Alex Jones went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Parker Rochford was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs, and Quintin Hess added a pair of hits in the opener for Ed-Co. Rochford added two more hits in the nightcap.
Wilton 2, Cascade 1 — At Wilton, Iowa: The Cougars dropped the pitchers duel and fell to 4-5. Cascade scored its run in the top of the seventh but couldn’t complete the comeback.