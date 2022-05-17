When Eric Miller reflects on his 14 seasons leading the East Dubuque boys basketball program, he most relates to an acronym the Warriors put up on their board in the locker room, “PFU.”
Play
For
Us.
As Miller embarks on a new journey as activities director at his alma mater, Dubuque Hempstead, he believes the ED program can continue to achieve the level of success it did under his guidance without being on the bench anymore.
“Continue to play for each other,” Miller said. “We’ve always said that the East Dubuque on our chest means something. Play like it means something and play for each other and you’ll have success. That’s a recipe for any team, it doesn’t have to be me there coaching them. If you play for each other, you’ll come out on top one way or another. You’ll still win in life, and that’s what we were trying to teach.”
Lessons like those haven’t been forgotten by the players that proudly wore those East Dubuque jerseys during Miller’s tenure.
“He’s kind of the glue that held that program together,” said Hunter Sherman, a standout guard for the Warriors from 2015-19. “It’s a big family. He was always the leader behind the reins, and when he walked into the gym you knew it was time to go to work. Everyone bought in and it was easy to play for him, he was such a great coach. I would say personally, he’s the best coach East Dubuque’s ever had. You can’t deny that success and it was such a great experience playing for him in that program.”
It was a long journey back to Hempstead for Miller, a 1993 grad who parlayed a successful prep basketball career with the Mustangs into a scholarship at St. Ambrose University and later played minor league professional ball. He became Hempstead’s varsity coach in 2002 before seeing an opening at East Dubuque and jumping at the opportunity in 2008.
“They had been struggling for awhile,” Miller said of the ED program. “Andy Green was the coach for one year — he’s the husband of Illinois’ (women’s basketball coach and former Loras College coach) Shauna Green. We knew she was going to be leaving for Providence and it was sort of a lame duck season for Andy. He would be leaving. I went and watched them a few times and thought it would be a good family move. They finished 9-16 that season and we knew it would be rebuilding for sure.”
After Miller took over at ED, the rest you could say is history. Under Miller’s watch, the Warriors racked up a 329-89 record over 14 seasons for a 79% winning percentage.
“I was a little lucky, too, and we really caught lightning in a bottle right away,” Miller said. “I think we won 18 games that first year and everybody was like, ‘Wow.’ We just got better and better and better. It just seemed like we’d keep reloading. We’d lose really good players, and then somebody would step up and say, ‘It’s my turn.’”
Tyler Shireman could see the change within the program the instant that Miller arrived. Shireman is a 2005 ED grad and was a four-year varsity starter for the Warriors on the hardwood. He joined the coaching staff and was in his third year as an assistant when Miller took over the program, then spent five seasons under Miller.
“The way I look at it, I started playing varsity in ‘01 and was involved with the program every year but one until I left, and the transformation that happened there is not an accident,” said Shireman, who just completed his eighth season as head coach at Beecher High School just south of Chicago. “It’s clearly how Eric has built the program and worked with the youths. Hopefully the blueprint he’s laid out there is sustainable for whoever takes over, so there can continue to be success at East Dubuque in the future. I learned so much from him and have so much respect for him.”
Miller brought to the Warriors success that the program had never seen before. Miller piloted ED to two sectional championships in 2017 and 2019 to reach the unofficial state quarterfinals — called super sectionals in Illinois — while claiming five regional championships in 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Warriors won six conference titles under his watch, coming in 2015 and then five straight from 2017-21.
Before Miller, the Warriors hadn’t won a regional title since 1983 and saw their last conference title earned in 1963.
“Having been on both sides, playing under him and coaching alongside him, I really got to see full circle what he was trying to do with this program,” said Dy lan Lange, who played for the Warriors under Miller from 2012-15 and recently just completed his fifth season as an assistant coach with the program. “You understood what the ultimate goals were. When I started coaching, I really started to understand how playing basketball is only half the job. Trying to help kids grow and become well-rounded young men is what it’s about, and hopefully win some basketball games along the way, which we certainly did. He’s super committed to the program, putting in the time and work and that doesn’t happen by accident. He gives you the tools to do the job and win basketball games.”
Miller will cherish the memories and successes with the Warriors, and hopes to bring some of those experiences along with him into his new administrative position at Hempstead.
“Everything we accomplished, it means a lot and I’m very proud of it,” he said. “I’m more proud of the fact that I got to coach some awesome young men and awesome players. There wasn’t like this magic to it, we had a simple philosophy of work very hard, build skill development and then letting them play. We preached family and playing for each other, not the individual. The accolades will come if we play for each other and win, and they bought into it. We saw many all-conference honors, MVPs and all-state honors. I’ve been blessed with great players and great assistant coaches.
“It’s been a special place, and it’s hard to put into words. We knew we had something special with the community support, and that’s why it was really hard to make this decision. But obviously, Hempstead’s always been home for me, too. That’s the only administrative job that could get me out of teaching and coaching. I love both, and they’re not two different things. Teaching is teaching, and coaching is teaching just in a different classroom. And now I’m ready to give back in a different way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.