Chase Clark stopped all 31 shots he faced and Owen Mehlenbacher scored twice to lead the Muskegon Lumberjacks to a 6-0 victory over Cedar Rapids on Monday night in Game 1 of their USHL Eastern Conference playoff series in Muskegon.
Muskegon went 3-for-4 on the power play against the USHL’s most-penalized team during the regular season. Philip Tresca, Quinn Hutson, Jack Williams and Noah Ellis also scored for the No. 3-seeded Lumberjacks, who killed all six of their shorthanded situations.
No. 6 Cedar Rapids, which qualified for the playoffs on the last night of the season, fell to 6-24-1-1 in road games. The winner of the best-of-3 series will face No. 2-seeded Dubuque in the second round.
In all four first-round playoff series, Game 2 is scheduled for tonight, and Game 3, if necessary, will take place Wednesday.
The second round begins this weekend.
Madison 3, Youngstown 2 — At Youngstown, Ohio: Jack Musa’s unassisted goal with 2:54 remaining in regulation lifted the No. 5-seeded Capitols, who were playing their first playoff game since returning to the USHL in 2014.
Less than 2 minutes earlier, Jack Horbach tied the game for Madison, which outshot the No. 4 Phantoms, 27-20. The winner of the series faces top-seeded Chicago in the second round.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Lincoln 4, Waterloo 2 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Killian Kiecker-Olson, Lucas Wahlin and Henry Nelson staked the No. 3-seeded Stars to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Garrett Schifsky scored both goals for the No. 6-seeded Black Hawks. The winner of the series faces No. 2 Sioux City in the second round.
Omaha 5, Fargo 2 — At Omaha, Neb.: Morgan Winters, Nate Benoit and Jared Wright staked the No. 4-seeded Lancers to a 3-0 lead, and Kevin Pasche stopped 20 shots in the win. The winner faces top-seeded Tri-City in the second round.